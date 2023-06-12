Netflix's Far Cry anime adaptation Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix gets first trailer

Almost exactly two years to the day of its original announced, Netflix's exuberant animated Far Cry adaptation, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, has received its first trailer.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix comes from series creator and writer Adi Shankar - who helped bring Netflix's acclaimed Castlevania adaptation to life - and is described as a "love letter from the 90s".

Unless its story has changed dramatically since its unveiling in 2021, it all takes place in parallel version of Earth where a massive tech company, Eden, exerts social control via mass surveillance and big data. Enter series protagonist Dolph Laserhawk, a cybernetically enhanced super soldier, who escapes from the Eden army and decides to embark on one final heist before sailing off into the sunset with his boyfriend Alex.

Watch on YouTube Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix teaser trailer.

Shankar previously explained the over-the-top series was inspired by the likes of "anime, Saturday morning cartoons, violent video games marketed to kids, pro wrestling, steel cage matches, [and] cyberpunk dystopias", and we can finally see what that looks like once its all been smashed together in the newly revealed teaser trailer above.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix doesn't have a release date yet but it'll be launching on Netflix sometime this autumn.