If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Netflix's Far Cry anime adaptation Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix gets first trailer

And it's launching this autumn.

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Almost exactly two years to the day of its original announced, Netflix's exuberant animated Far Cry adaptation, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, has received its first trailer.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix comes from series creator and writer Adi Shankar - who helped bring Netflix's acclaimed Castlevania adaptation to life - and is described as a "love letter from the 90s".

Unless its story has changed dramatically since its unveiling in 2021, it all takes place in parallel version of Earth where a massive tech company, Eden, exerts social control via mass surveillance and big data. Enter series protagonist Dolph Laserhawk, a cybernetically enhanced super soldier, who escapes from the Eden army and decides to embark on one final heist before sailing off into the sunset with his boyfriend Alex.

Watch on YouTube
Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix teaser trailer.

Shankar previously explained the over-the-top series was inspired by the likes of "anime, Saturday morning cartoons, violent video games marketed to kids, pro wrestling, steel cage matches, [and] cyberpunk dystopias", and we can finally see what that looks like once its all been smashed together in the newly revealed teaser trailer above.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix doesn't have a release date yet but it'll be launching on Netflix sometime this autumn.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch