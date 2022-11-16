No, Assassin's Creed Valhalla isn't headed to Game Pass right now

Earlier this week, Assassin's Creed fans equipped with Eagle Vision spotted a Game Pass logo on the Microsoft Store page for Viking adventure Valhalla.

Microsoft typically confirms its latest Xbox Game Pass additions via fortnightly blog posts, but does sometimes like to spring surprises on fans. Alas, this is not one of them.

Speaking to Eurogamer today following press reports that suggested Valhalla was due to arrive on Game Pass in the near future, Ubisoft confirmed this was not the case.

"This was an error and has been corrected," an Ubisoft spokesperson told me.

A Game Pass release for Valhalla now, two years on from release, certainly wouldn't sound out of the question - especially as it is soon set to receive its final update.

In December, a free epilogue for Valhalla will be released, wrapping up the game's final dangling plot threads before Ubisoft looks to Baghdad as its setting for Assassin's Creed Mirage in 2023.

A release on Game Pass would also act as a handy platform through which Ubisoft could widen the game's audience that has so far notched up $1bn in revenue from the game - including the sale of its three expansions as well as countless cosmetic extras.

But other leaks - ones Ubisoft is yet to publicly acknowledge - suggest Valhalla is still a way off going into Game Pass... at least on PC. Why? Because it looks very much like Valhalla and other Ubisoft titles will instead soon be getting versions sold through Steam.