Sony's Ghost of Tsushima movie adaptation names its writer

Last March, John Wick director Chad Stahelski announced he was working on a movie adaptation of PlayStation samurai adventure Ghost of Tsushima, and now, a little over a year later, a writer for the project has been named.

As reported by Deadline, the new Ghost of Tsushima film adaptation will be penned by Takashi Doscher, who previously wrote and directed romantic sci-fi romance, Only, alongside ESPN documentary A Fighting Chance.

Deadline says the adaptation is still in "early development" and, as such, details remain scarce. However, the publication previously confirmed the project - a collaboration between Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions - will, perhaps unsurprisingly, follow the adventures of game protagonist Jin Sakai. Will there be Hot Spring butt? Only time will tell.

The Ghost of Tsushima adaptation is still without a release window, but joins an ever-growing list of PlayStation properties being wheeled out for the live-action treatment. Sony's Tom Holland-fronted Uncharted film did the numbers at cinemas when it released earlier this year, and its director has already confirmed his next project will be a movie adaptation of classic PlayStation adventure Jak & Daxter.

And on the television front, production of HBO's The Last of Us series continues, as does work on a TV adaptation of Twisted Metal, which will star Anthony Mackie in its leading role.