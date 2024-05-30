Sony explains why it's not bringing "tentpole" games to PC at same time as PS5

Soon-to-be PlayStation CEO Hermen Hulst has shed more light on the company's strategy for bringing its games to PC.

Speaking as part of this morning's business segment meeting and investor presentation, Hulst stated live service titles will be released day and date on PC.

However, its plans remain more "strategic" with single player and narrative driven titles, as the company hopes this will entice PC owners to play any subsequent sequels on a PlayStation console.

"Indeed, we are bringing our titles to the PC platform and we have a dual approach here," Hulst said. "On the live service side, we are releasing our titles simultaneously, so day and date on PlayStation 5 and PC.

"But with our tentpole titles - our single player or narrative-driven titles that are the backbone of what PlayStation Studios has delivered in recent years and in our history - we take a more strategic approach. We introduce our great franchises to new audiences, and we're finding new audiences that are potentially going to be very interested in playing, for example, sequels on the PlayStation platform."

Hulst said the company has "high hopes" that this approach will "bring new players into PlayStation at large, but into PlayStation platforms specifically".

"Actually, the same goes for the work that we do with extending our great properties onto other media such as television series and film," he continued, using HBO's The Last of Us and the Gran Turismo film adaptation as examples.

"That brings in new players into our franchises as well."

Bella Ramsey as Ellie and Pedro Pascal as Joel in the first season of The Last of Us. | Image credit: HBO

Hult's words come ahead of this evening's State of Play broadcast, where we may perhaps hear more about God of War: Ragnarök's reported PC release. Should these rumours prove accurate, God of War: Ragnarök will follow the likes of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Days Gone and Horizon Forbidden West, which all made the jump to an additional platform after a period of console exclusivity.

Most recently, Ghost of Tsushima was released on PC. On its debut, Ghost of Tsushima surpassed God of War to become PlayStation's biggest single-player PC launch in terms of concurrent players.