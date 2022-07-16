Ghost of Tsushima has sold almost ten million copies since launch

Ghost of Tsushima has sold almost ten million copies since it launched in July 2020.

As part of the two-year anniversary celebrations, developer Sucker Punch revealed a number of stats about how we've played the game, including news that 9.73 million copies have been sold since it released in the summer of 2020.

Other intriguing stats include the news that since launch, players have taken 78 million photos, played 91.4 million Legends mode missions, hosted 540.8 million duels, and seen a staggering 998.5 million standoffs.

Perhaps more importantly, though, we've petted 75.18 million foxes and spent a collective 6437.4 years on horseback.

This weekend marks two years since the release of #GhostOfTsushima! We are blown away by all of the support since then and so grateful for all of you! Thank you to everyone who has played and shared this journey with us!



Here are just some of the amazing stats since launch: pic.twitter.com/DMgzYGTih1 — Sucker Punch Productions 🎮 Ghost of Tsushima (@SuckerPunchProd) July 15, 2022

Sucker Punch confirmed in April that it had stopped "actively working" on additional patches and content for Ghost of Tsushima.

Sucker Punch - which was bought by Sony back in 2011 - recently confirmed it has "no plans to revisit" its Infamous or Sly Cooper franchises.

In a blog celebrating the studio's 25th anniversary earlier this month, the team said that whilst it was "proud to look back on the legacy of characters and stories" it had created, it is now focused "on [its] current project".

"As we approach 25 years since Sucker Punch first opened, we’re proud to look back on the legacy of characters and stories we’ve created, from Rocket: Robot on Wheels to Sly Cooper and infamous, and most recently Ghost of Tsushima," the developer said.