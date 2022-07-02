Sucker Punch has "no plans to revisit" its Sly Cooper or InFamous games

Sucker Punch says it has "no plans to revisit" its Infamous or Sly Cooper franchises.

In a blog celebrating the studio's 25th anniversary, the team said that whilst it was "proud to look back on the legacy of characters and stories" it had created, it is now focused "on [its] current project".

"As we approach 25 years since Sucker Punch first opened, we’re proud to look back on the legacy of characters and stories we’ve created, from Rocket: Robot on Wheels to Sly Cooper and infamous, and most recently Ghost of Tsushima," the developer said in a blog post.

"As our games continue to grow in scale and complexity, they require the full attention of our studio. With our focus on our current project, we have no plans to revisit InFamous or Sly Cooper right now, and no other studio is currently working on projects related to those franchises either. These characters are very special and near and dear to our hearts, so while we’d never say never to re-opening those doors down the road, for now there are no inFamous or Sly Cooper games in development."

Interestingly, though, despite confirming no plans to expand those franchises, Sucker Punch did confirm that it would "be performing maintenance on Infamous 2 UGC servers soon to move them to a new home that will keep them up and running a bit longer" and while the team would have to "eventually need to sunset these", the studio wanted "to keep them running for as long as possible for players who are still active".

Sucker Punch also confirmed that Infamous Second Son's Cole Legacy DLC - originally only included as part of the game's Collector's Edition - will now be released on the PlayStation store.

ICYMI, Sucker Punch confirmed in April that it had stopped "actively working" on additional patches and content for Ghost of Tsushima.

Sony bought infamous and Sly Cooper developer Sucker Punch back in 2011.