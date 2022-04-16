Ghost of Tsushima dev has stopped "actively working" on patches

Sucker Punch has confirmed it has stopped "actively working" on additional patches and content for Ghost of Tsushima.

In the patch notes for Patch 2.18 - or 2.018.000 as it's known on PS5 - for Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut and the Legends standalone, the team confirms that the update "focuses on Legends items changes, bug fixes, and improvements as well as small single-player changes".

However, at the end of the update, the team confirmed that there are no additional patches planned "at the moment", and thanked players for "the incredible amount of support and feedback" it has received.

"While we aren’t actively working on any additional patches at the moment, we will continue to monitor feedback on the community-run Gotlegends subreddit and messages sent to SuckerPunchProd on Twitter for any high priority bugs or issues that emerge," the statement said on the PlayStation blog (thanks, Push Square).

"We want to say a huge THANK YOU to the entire community for the incredible amount of support and feedback we’ve gotten since launch. When Legends launched in October 2020, we never expected to have such an active community more than a year and a half later, and we could not be more thankful to everyone who has been with us on this journey!"

The patch itself chiefly makes tweaks to the Legends standalone component, although a couple of changes to singleplayer - including an increased silk inventory for New Game+ merchant and unspecified fixes to "dialogue and cutscene issues - have also been deployed.

Last March, John Wick director Chad Stahelski announced he was working on a movie adaptation of PlayStation samurai adventure Ghost of Tsushima, and now we know that the new Ghost of Tsushima film adaptation will be penned by Takashi Doscher, who previously wrote and directed romantic sci-fi romance, Only, alongside ESPN documentary A Fighting Chance.