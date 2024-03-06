Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut gets May release date on PC

Following rumblings of an imminent release date for Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut on PC, Sony has made it official. Developer Sucker Punch's open-world samurai hit will launch via Steam and the Epic Games Store on 16th May.

Ghost of Tsushima launched for PlayStation 4 and PS5 back in July 2020, and a Director's Cut - bundling together the acclaimed base game, its Iki Island expansion, and cooperative online multiplayer Legends mode - arrived the following year. It's this version that'll be hitting PC in May, with Sony having now detailed some of the game's PC-specific enhancements.

As revealed in a post on the PlayStation Blog, Ghost of Tsushima for PC will offer unlocked frame rates, various graphics settings and presets, customisable mouse and keyboard controls, plus "extensive" controller support. It is, for instance, possible to use Steam Input to remap and customise the controller of your choice, and those using a DualSense controller can take advantage of its haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - Features Trailer | PC Games Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut - PC features trailer.

Additionally, Ghost of Tsushima for PC features ultrawide monitor support - at 21:9 and 32:9 resolutions, as well as 48:9 for triple monitor set-ups - and there's support for DLSS 3, DLAA, FSR 3, FSR 3 Native AA, and Intel XeSS upscaling.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut launches for Steam and the Epic Games Store on 16th May, and those opting to pre-order get early in-game unlocks to three items: a New Game+ horse, the traveler's attire, and broken armour dyes from Baku's shop.

Eurogamer's Chris Tapsell had mixed feeling about Ghost of Tsushima when he reviewed it back in 2020, calling it a "likeable, if clunky Hollywood blockbuster", and writing that for all its "immediate and undeniable thrill, the gloss can be just a little too quick to wear off." Still, it did the numbers for Sony and Sucker Punch - two years after its launch it had sold 10m copies - and it's proven popular enough that it's currently being turned into a movie by John Wick director Chad Stahelski.