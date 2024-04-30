Returnal gets graphic novel to celebrate third anniversary

Housemarque yesterday teased an announcement for its sci-fi rogue-lite Returnal to celebrate the game's third anniversary.

And it turns out that announcement is for a graphic novel adaptation of the game. Sorry to anyone hoping for DLC or a sequel.

In conjunction with publisher Dark Horse, the Returnal: Fallen Asteria graphic novel will be released alongside an artbook and an animated adaptation.

You can watch the animated version of the first issue now on YouTube.

It's all done in black and white with voiceover from Selene voice actor Jane Perry. I'm a fan of this Alien moment in particular.

The 88-page graphic novel, meanwhile, will be available in paperback from 22nd October in bookstores and 23rd October in comic shops.

Another year, another cycle.



The Third time around, extra loot is exposed with Dark Horse flair.



-Returnal: Fallen Asteria, Graphic Novel

-Returnal Artbook

-Fallen Asteria, Animated Adaptation https://t.co/Wa5bDhVl60



👩‍🚀 pic.twitter.com/D4uPNkHXRj — Housemarque (@Housemarque) April 30, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Returnal was released on PC last year and its original release on PS5 was described as "magnificent and monstrous" in our Eurogamer Returnal review.

Anticipation is high, then, for what Housemarque has next, especially now it's part of the Sony family following its acquisition in 2021 after Returnal's release. Late last year, the game's director Harry Krueger left the studio after 15 years.

Back in 2022, senior narrative designer Eevi Korhonen discussed what was next, stating leftover ideas for Returnal could be used in its next IP. We'll have to wait longer to see what that shapes up to be.