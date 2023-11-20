Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Returnal director leaving Housemarque after 14 years

Read Selene the lines.

Screenshot from Returnal, showing protagonist Selene standing in front of an octopus-like alien lifeform
Image credit: Housemarque
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Harry Krueger, the director of 2021's PlayStation 5 exclusive Returnal, is leaving Housemarque after almost 15 years at the studio.

Krueger said the decision to move on was a "very difficult" one, but he was confident Housemarque's "brightest chapter" is still ahead.

"During my 14 years at Housemarque, I've been incredibly fortunate to work on one dream project after another, and had the privilege of working alongside some truly talented and wonderful people along the way," Kruger wrote in a statement announcing his depature on the company's website.

Let's Play Returnal: Ascension Co-op Gameplay.

"It's been an honour to accompany Housemarque on this journey, witnessing our growth from our smaller arcade-inspired titles to the magnificent heights we reached with Returnal," he said.

"I'm leaving the company with nothing but deep gratitude for the past, and a glowing optimism for the future - with an exciting new project in the works, a fantastic team that's stronger than ever, and the continuous support of Sony and Playstation Studios, I know that Housemarque's brightest chapter has yet to be written."

Image of Harry Krueger. He is wearing a black top and green leather jacket
Harry Krueger. | Image credit: Housemarque

Housemarque's co-founder Ilari Kuittinen added: "Throughout Harry's tenure, we've seen the 'death of Arcade', and also achieved growth milestones we once only dreamed of. Harry's passion and direction have been vital in sculpting our studio's trajectory to the current scale. The rebirth of 'Arcade', defined by Returnal, speaks volumes of his impact and vision, and is a great point for future leaders to take over and keep improving upon."

While the studio did not share any further specifics about what Housemarque's 'exciting new project' is, previous reports stated its next game will be a brand new IP. While it won't be a sequel to Returnal, it will likely use some leftover ideas from the studio's acclaimed roguelike.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Returnal

PS5

Related topics
Housemarque PS5 Shooter
About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments