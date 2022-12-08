Next Bioshock game lands Far Cry and Ghost of Tsushima writer as narrative lead

The next game in the Bioshock series will have a former Ghost of Tsushima writer at its narrative's helm.

Liz Albl, whose previous writing credits also include Far Cry 4 (as well as its Valley of the Yetis DLC), Far Cry 5 and Watch Dogs Legion, announced she had recently joined the team at Cloud Chamber, taking on the role of its narrative lead for the studio's upcoming Bioshock game.

"The dream is real," Albl shared last night.

Watch on YouTube While we wait for more news on the next Bioshock game, here is a trailer for BioShock: The Collection.

The next entry in the Bioshock series was first announced all the way back in 2019. At this time, publisher Take-Two stated that, while this game was in the pipeline, it was still "several" years away from release.

Since then, we have heard a few snippets here and there about this upcoming release, but nothing too concrete.

Reportedly, Cloud Chamber's take on BioShock will unfold in a fictional Antarctic city known as Borealis, and will take place sometime during the 1960s.

In addition to this, the game's narrative will apparently connect to previous entries in the series.

Towards the end of last year, journalist Colin Moriarty stated Cloud Chamber has been given "incredible latitude to get [the new BioShock] right... Apparently the inclination there is that they understand full well that this game will be compared to what [original BioShock creator] Ken Levine does."

Given Albl's recent appointment, we are likely still a while away from hearing any more news on this release.

The dream is real! So happy to announce I've joined Cloud Chamber as Narrative Lead on BIOSHOCK ⚡ pic.twitter.com/tdNfvar7x2 — Liz Albl (@mslizalbl) December 7, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Netflix and publisher Take-Two announced they were turning BioShock into a live-action film, with an eye to developing a potential cinematic universe around the games. This project will be directed by Francis Lawrence, whose CV boasts the likes of I Am Legend, Constantine, and Hunger Games: Catching Fire.