Netflix's live-action BioShock movie will be helmed by I Am Legend director

Following Netflix's announcement earlier this year that it's adapting Irrational Games' acclaimed shooter BioShock into a live-action film, the streaming service has revealed it's now secured a writer and director for the project.

When word of the BioShock adaptation first broke in February, there was little to go on beyond the fact it was being developed alongside publisher Take-Two and Vertigo Entertainment with an eye on turning it into a cinematic universe.

Now, though, Netflix has revealed that two key roles on the project have now been filled, with Francis Lawrence having signed on in the director role.

Lawrence - who has previously directed the likes of I Am Legend, Constantine, and Hunger Games: Catching Fire - will be working from a script by Michael Green, whose screenwriting credits include Blade Runner 2049, Logan, Jungle Cruise, and several episodes of Amazon's American Gods adaptation.

There's no word on a release date for Netflix's BioShock adaptation just yet, with the streaming service only saying it's coming "soon".

BioShock is, of course, just one of many video game adaptations in the works at Netflix, and today also bought the news that its live-action Horizon Zero Dawn series will be developed by Umbrella Academy executive producer Steve Blackman.