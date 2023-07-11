Homelander confirmed for Mortal Kombat 1, while Ghost of Tsushima actor teases Scorpion role

Homelander has been confirmed for Mortal Kombat 1.

The character is from the comic book series The Boys, which was made mainstream after the Amazon TV show of the same name blew up in popularity.

His inclusion in NetherRealm's upcoming fighter was rumoured earlier this year, but The Boys' TikTok account has now confirmed the DLC addition.

Mortal Kombat 1's official Lin Kuei trailer - as ever, not for the squeamish.

As part of a TikTok video earlier in the week, announcing the upcoming collaboration between The Boys and Call of Duty, one fan commented on the alleged Mortal Kombat collaboration.

In response, the official TikTok account for The Boys TV show replied: "MK confirmed" with the muscle emoji.

In a follow up reply, it stated it couldn't tell us much more about the collaboration now, but Homelander will be "available at some point".

Of course, Mortal Kombat is no stranger to guest characters, with the likes of Rambo, Terminator and Robocop popping up as Mortal Kombat 11 DLC.

(FYI) The Boys TikTok account confirms Homelander coming to Mortal Kombat 1 pic.twitter.com/ZedtKglP7P — Idle Sloth💙💛 (@IdleSloth84_) July 10, 2023

In other Mortal Kombat 1 news, there's reason to believe Ghost of Tsushima's Daisuke Tsuji will play Scorpion on the sort-of-rebooted fighter's launch.

This all stems from a teasing Twitter exchange between Tsuji and fellow actor Yuri Lowenthal.

Lowenthal, who plays Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Marvel's Spider-Man and its upcoming sequel, reshared the recent Mortal Kombat 1 Lin Kuei gameplay trailer with the words: "Where there's smoke..."

Tsuji then added in a quote tweet of his own to complete the phrase: "...there's Fire!"

Tsuji's fans are now convinced the actor will lend his talents to Mortal Kombat 1. "I knew it was you" litters the replies, with a general feeling of celebration among Tsuji's followers.

We will let you know when we hear the official word from NetherRealm.

…there's Fire! https://t.co/KjY0m35wPf — Daisuke Tsuji (@dicek2g) July 10, 2023

Mortal Kombat 1 - which is set in a "reborn" universe created by the Fire God Liu Kang - will be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC when it launches on 19th September.