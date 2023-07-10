Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Sign up for a free trial and get ad-free browsing and exclusive content. Use code "Eurogamer1" at checkout.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Amazon's The Boys coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

As part of this week's Season 4 Reloaded.

Image credit: Activision Blizzard
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Amazon Prime Video's superhero series The Boys is infiltrating Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as part of this week's Season 4 Reloaded update, which launches on 12th July.

Call of Duty's The Boys collaboration was first teased via a telltale bit of graffiti during a Summer Game Fest trailer for Modern Warfare 2's new 6v6 Vondel Waterfront map - also arriving as part of Season 4 Reloaded - but it's now been made official, with Activision confirming three The Boys characters will join the action via new Operator bundles.

Starlight, Homelander (who's also rumoured to be making the jump to NetherRealm's Mortal Kombat 1), and Black Noir are all set to recieve Operator bundles as part of Season 4 Reloaded - arriving on 12th, 16th, and 20th July respectively - each costing 2,400 COD Points.

Black Noir Announces Call of Duty.Watch on YouTube

Also incoming as part of Call of Duty's The Boys collaboration is Temp V, a new temporary field upgrade item that'll be available across all Warzone playlists aside from Ranked. When consumed during a match, Temp V grants players one of four possible super abilities: Charge Jump, Electric Shockwave, Laser Vision, and Teleport.

Rounding out all this The Boys crossover business, are temporary makeovers for Call of Duty's Vondel and Al Mazrah maps, both of which will feature murals and billboards inspired by the show. Additionally, Season 4's mid-season Diabolical Camo Challenges include a "Vought-approved" grey camouflage as a reward.

Everything coming as part of this week's Season 4 Reloaded. | Image credit: Activision Blizzard

Full details of everything coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as part of Season 4 Reloaded can be found over on the Call of Duty website.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch