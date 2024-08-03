Activision bans over 65,000 Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 cheaters

Activision has banned over 65,000 players across Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

The bans rolled out in the last few hours, purging thousands of "cheating and boosting" players from both Ranked and non-Ranked play alike.

"The Ricochet Anti-Cheat team has now purged the Ranked Play leaderboards in both Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 3, banning accounts for cheating and boosting," Team Ricochet – the cheating enforcement team – said.

"Team Ricochet has accelerated cheat vendor enforcements resulting in over 65,000 account bans across Ranked Play and non-Ranked modes in Warzone and MW3 this week.

"The team will continue to monitor and issue enforcements to anyone cheating or boosting in all game modes."

🛡️ #MW3 #Warzone #TeamRICOCHET



The RICOCHET Anti-Cheat team has now purged the Ranked Play leaderboards in both Call of Duty: Warzone and #MWIII, banning accounts for cheating and boosting.#TeamRICOCHET has accelerated cheat vendor enforcements resulting in over 65,000 account… — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) August 2, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If that sounds like a lot, it's not really, given the size of the Call of Duty playerbase. As one commenter said in reply to the tweet above, "65k accounts seems so small... I just feel like there's so much more…"

ICYMI, last year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is now available on Xbox Game Pass.

Game Pass subscribers will have access to all Modern Warfare 3 modes, meaning its single-player campaign, multiplayer, and open-world Zombies. It's only the second Activision Blizzard title to hit Game Pass since Microsoft's $69bn acquisition of the company last year, with Diablo 4 having launched for the subscription service back in March. It's not the only announced Activision title for Game Pass, of course; this year's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available to subscribers when it arrives on 24th October.

Black Ops 6 is hosting a multiplayer open beta this September, with those eligible for early access (which includes Game Pass subcribers) able to hop in one week prior.