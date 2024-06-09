Ghost of Tsushima VR is now a REAL thing thanks to this new mod

Master modder Luke Ross has released yet another update to his REAL VR mod and for the first time in ages it's not for a Ubisoft game!

On this week's VR Corner, I take a look a Luke's flat screen to VR mod for Sucker Punch's epicly beautiful Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut on PC. The video itself shows off sections from the first 90 minutes of the game, which features some graphically immense moments like charging a horse through a barrage of burning arrows and a one-on-one dual fought in an arena full of bright red leaves.

As with all of Luke's REAL VR mods, this one is controlled with a gamepad but, just like the flat game, it's played from a third-person viewpoint only. This is something that wound a lot of people up when I featured his flat to VR mod for Watch Dogs but I honestly have no issues with either of those things. I just enjoy having the option to experience these games with added 6DoF visuals, but I must say that this one did appear to have a lot more of the weird artifacting and asset jittering that seems to be an unfortunate side effect of the Alternate Eye Rendering 2.0 technique that his mods use.

It may not look like much here, but the way these red leaves dance and swirl and float towards the camera in 6DoF VR looks phenomenal. It's a shame then that Jin's sword vibrates so wildly as you move.

If you want to try out Luke Ross' Ghost of Tsushima VR mod for yourself, it'll set you back the price of a Patreon subscription. In Luke's case that is £8.50 per month but this does give you the ability to mod twenty four other games as well, and you can find out exactly what those games are, here.

Prefer to watch my VR coverage on YouTube rather than the video player at the top of the page? Well don't worry, ya boy Ian loves you and wants only the best for you so you can also find my Ghost of Tsushima episode of VR Corner right here.