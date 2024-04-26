Destiny 2 Hammerhead god roll and drop location
A true must have weapon in Destiny 2.
Hammerhead is a legendary machine gun in Destiny 2 that was introduced as part of the Black Armory, before being sunset, making it no longer viable for most content. Now it has returned as part of Into The Light.
This void heavy weapon is well known as one of the most powerful machine guns in all of Destiny 2. It hits hard, fast, and is devastating against groups, bosses, and other Guardians. In short, it is a must have weapon.
This page will detail how to get Hammerhead in Destiny 2, and what you should be looking for in a Hammerhead god roll.
On this page:
How to get Hammerhead in Destiny 2
The current iteration of Hammerhead is an Onslaught weapon. Generally, this means you will need to run this seasonal activity and rely on a bit of luck to add one of these to your arsenal. You will primarly find this in the chest at the end of Onslaught runs.
Alternatively, you can head to the Hall of Champions and visit with Arcite 99-40 to pick up the quest Bring Down the Hammer. This will task you with defeating enemies using machine guns, and completing it will bestow a special masterwork Hammerhead on your for your trouble.
As an added bonus, completing this quest will unlock a hologram of Shaxx. Interacting with this attunes you to Hammerhead. As long as this is active your drop rate of Hammerhead will be significangly boosted. That is extremely useful for farming your perfect roll.
Hammerhead god roll recommendation in Destiny 2
Hammerhead deals enormous damage thanks to its rate of fire and high impact. The ideal Hammerhead, or 'god roll', stacks additional damage perks, then features enhancements to stability and range to ensure those shots hit with full force.
Here is our recommended Hammerhead god roll in Destiny 2:
- Smallbore
- Armor-Piercing Rounds
- Rampage
- Killing Tally
Smallbore is a sweet and simple barrel for Hammerhead. It increases stability, and increases range. It’s not flashy, but makes a real difference when you are trying to deal damage while under fire.
Armor-Piercing Rounds have a couple of cool effects. First, it increases damage against enemy shields. Next, it allows shots to over penetrate the first target they hit, deal damage to two enemies for the price of one. Finally, it adds a bit more range, allowing this weapon to deal full damage at an even longer range. That’s a lot of great perks rolled into one magazine.
Rampage seems tailor made for Hammer head. This perk adds a raw damage boost after kills that stacks up to three times. Given how quickly this weapon clears adds, that buff can hit peak efficiency quickly. That’s great for melting a room full of enemies, and really handy if you sneak a few quick kills before starting to DPS a boss.
Killing Tally is similar to rampage in that it offers a damage increase after kills. The big difference is this lasts until you reload or stow your weapon. That’s great and, amazingly, stacks with the damage boost from Rampage. That’s a ridiculous amount of hurt you can inflict on your enemies, and is what makes this arguably the best legendary machine gun in Destiny 2.
As per usual, once you have your preferred roll, be sure to upgrade it to a Masterwork to give it a stat boost, ability to generate Orbs on multi-kills, and add the option of a kill tracker!