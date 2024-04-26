Destiny 2 Hammerhead god roll and drop location

Hammerhead is a legendary machine gun in Destiny 2 that was introduced as part of the Black Armory, before being sunset, making it no longer viable for most content. Now it has returned as part of Into The Light.

This void heavy weapon is well known as one of the most powerful machine guns in all of Destiny 2. It hits hard, fast, and is devastating against groups, bosses, and other Guardians. In short, it is a must have weapon.

This page will detail how to get Hammerhead in Destiny 2, and what you should be looking for in a Hammerhead god roll.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to get Hammerhead in Destiny 2 The current iteration of Hammerhead is an Onslaught weapon. Generally, this means you will need to run this seasonal activity and rely on a bit of luck to add one of these to your arsenal. You will primarly find this in the chest at the end of Onslaught runs. Alternatively, you can head to the Hall of Champions and visit with Arcite 99-40 to pick up the quest Bring Down the Hammer. This will task you with defeating enemies using machine guns, and completing it will bestow a special masterwork Hammerhead on your for your trouble. As an added bonus, completing this quest will unlock a hologram of Shaxx. Interacting with this attunes you to Hammerhead. As long as this is active your drop rate of Hammerhead will be significangly boosted. That is extremely useful for farming your perfect roll.