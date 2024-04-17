How to get Whisper of the Worm in Destiny 2 and unlock best god rolls

Whisper of the Worm is a powerful exotic Sniper Rifle that has returned to Destiny 2 as part of the New Light update.

This gun occupies your heavy weapon slot in Destiny 2, and has an exceptional ability called White Nail. With it, rapidly hitting three critical hits immediately refills the magazine from reserves, giving this gun an enormous potential to deal damage.

This page will walk you through how to get Whisper of the Worm in Destiny 2, how to unlock new Whisper of the Worm upgrades, and what you should look for in a Whisper of the Worm god roll.

On this page:

How to get Whisper of the Worm in Destiny 2 Whisper of the Worm is a weapon earned exclusively through an Exotic Weapon mission called The Whisper. We have a full Whisper guide to walk you step-by-step through it, but the overall concept is simple. First, visit Eris Morn on the Moon. She will assign you a quest called Whisper of the Past. Now, open your director and navigate to the Into the Light section. The Whisper will be available to take on. Completing this mission does a few important things. First, it bestows your first Whisper of the Worm on you. Next, it allows you to visit Eris Morn to complete the Whisper of the Past quest, at which point she will give you another Whisper of the Worm, this time with Deepsight Resonance active. Now you can extract the pattern, and custom craft your own Whisper of the Worm at the Enclave, allowing you to select the perfect perks for your own god roll.

How to unlock all Whisper of the Worm upgrades in Destiny 2 Once you have finished Whisper of the Past with Eris, she will assign new missions called Whisper of the Taken. These are time gated, scheduled to release one at a time over the first three weeks of the Season. Completing each of these will unlock a new crafted trait on your Whisper of the Worm. Whisper of the Taken I unlocks the Field Prep trait, which increases your ammo capacity and increases reload speed while you are crouching. The steps for this quest are: Defeat Taken Combatants and collect their Taken Essence.

Destroy the first set of Taken Blights on Legend difficulty.

Complete the Exotic mission "The Whisper" on Legend difficulty.

Speak with Eris Morn on the Moon. The first set of Taken Blights appear right near the entrance of The Whisper, after defeating the first group of Taken enemies. Two will appear roughly dead ahead of you. The other is up a vertical column of light. You may need to jump down to get a good angle to shoot that last one. Whisper of the Taken II unlocks No Distractions, which reduces flinch from taking hits while you are aiming down sights. The steps for this quest are: Defeat Taken combatants with Whisper of the Worm equipped and collect their Taken Essences.

Defeat the second set of Taken Blights on Legend Difficulty.

Complete the Exotic mission "The Whisper" on Legend Difficulty.

Speak with Eris Morn on the Moon. The second set of Taken Blights appear in the large green space you enter after jumping most of the way through the jumping puzzle section. It's the same area in our guide we identify as the spot to squeeze through a small hole. As soon as you reach this room, look straight ahead. One blight is slightly to the right. Another is far off in the distance in the center of a large circular cutout in the wall ahead. The last one will be up high in the air to the left. As of the writing, the Taken of the Whisper III quest has not been added, but check back soon for information on that update.