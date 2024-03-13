Destiny 2 Hullabaloo god roll and drop location

The 2024 iteration of the Guardian Games in Destiny 2 have brought with them a nifty new weapon in the form of Hullabaloo.

This legendary Arc grenade launcher combines a wave frame with a fun Origin Trait, making this a great choice for anyone, and a must have for Arc builds in Destiny 2.

This page will detail how to get Hullabaloo in Destiny 2, and what you need for a Hullabaloo god roll.

How to get Hullabaloo in Destiny 2 Hullabaloo is a seasonal event weapon. That means it only drops for a limited time, from a specific event. In this case that's the Guardian Games. This annual tradition pits each Guardian class against one another with breaking rights, and a commemorative statue in the Tower on the line. Simply participate in any of the Guardian Games playlists for a chance to have Hullabaloo drop at the end. If you don't want to rely on random chance you can also guarantee a Hullabaloo in a few different ways. Eva Levante gifts you one when you complete her Best in Class quest. You can also focus on the Crest Collector challenge in the Guardian Games event card, which also bestows this launcher on you. To complete that challenge you will need to participate in Supremacy games, and collect crests from fallen opponents. Lastly, there is medallions. You earn those by participating in activites wearing the special Guardian Games clas items, or by completing Guardian Games activities. Anytine your turn those in, you have a chance at random loot. That includes Hullabaloo.