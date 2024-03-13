Destiny 2 Hullabaloo god roll and drop location
Make a commotion with this great new Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2.
The 2024 iteration of the Guardian Games in Destiny 2 have brought with them a nifty new weapon in the form of Hullabaloo.
This legendary Arc grenade launcher combines a wave frame with a fun Origin Trait, making this a great choice for anyone, and a must have for Arc builds in Destiny 2.
This page will detail how to get Hullabaloo in Destiny 2, and what you need for a Hullabaloo god roll.
On this page:
How to get Hullabaloo in Destiny 2
Hullabaloo is a seasonal event weapon. That means it only drops for a limited time, from a specific event. In this case that's the Guardian Games. This annual tradition pits each Guardian class against one another with breaking rights, and a commemorative statue in the Tower on the line. Simply participate in any of the Guardian Games playlists for a chance to have Hullabaloo drop at the end.
If you don't want to rely on random chance you can also guarantee a Hullabaloo in a few different ways. Eva Levante gifts you one when you complete her Best in Class quest. You can also focus on the Crest Collector challenge in the Guardian Games event card, which also bestows this launcher on you. To complete that challenge you will need to participate in Supremacy games, and collect crests from fallen opponents.
Lastly, there is medallions. You earn those by participating in activites wearing the special Guardian Games clas items, or by completing Guardian Games activities. Anytine your turn those in, you have a chance at random loot. That includes Hullabaloo.
Hullabaloo god roll recommendation in Destiny 2
Hullabaloo is a wave-frame Grenade Launcher. That means it lets out a wave of energy after it hits the ground, great for taking out groups of enemies with a single shot. The best version, or 'god roll' of this weapon takes advantage of the unique properties it presents, and can unleash devestating damage when used properly.
Here is our recommended Hullabaloo god roll in Destiny 2:
- Quick Launch
- High Velocity Rounds
- Envious Assasin
- Chain Reaction
Quick Launch is a top choice in almost any kind of launcher. This increases projectile speed. That directly increases impact damage, and we like damage buffs. The fact that it comes with improved handling speed is a nice bonus.
High Velocity Rounds add more projectice speed, which means even more damage. Stacking how hard this Grenade Launcher hits is great, and this will event improve reload speed.
Envious Assasin is one of the best perks for any Grenade Laucher. The idea is simple, any kills with other weapons will overfill your Grenade Launcher's magazine, allowing you to let out a continious, uninterrupted volley. It is amazing for suddenly unleashing a tremendous amout of damage.
Chain Reaction is the best universal choice here because of how well it works with the wave-frame nature of this weapon. Enemies you kill will explode, spreading damage in a moderate radius. Combine that with the persistant damage from the energy wave, and you have the recipe for clearing entire rooms in a single volley.
As per usual, once you have your preferred roll, be sure to upgrade it to a Masterwork to give it a stat boost, ability to generate Orbs on multi-kills, and add the option of a kill tracker!