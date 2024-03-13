Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2024 walkthrough

The great constest between Guardians has returned to Destiny 2 with the Guardian Games.

Once again competitors representing Warlocks, Titans, and Hunters are pitted against one another in fierce competition to see who will come out on top in Destiny 2. There are medallions to bank, new weapons to earn, and a shiny new title for those willing to go the extra mile.

This contest ends at the reset on Tuesday, March 26th. So suit up, get out there, and make your Guardian proud.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to get started in the Guardian Games with the Best in Class Quest Generally, any special event in Destiny 2 begins with a visit to Eva Levante in the Tower, and the Guardian Games are no exception. She will be in the middle of the main courtyard area, near the large carpeted stairs. Once you speak to Eva, she will offer you the Best in Class quest. The steps for this quest are: Use the Glimmer that Eva gave you to pick up a card.

Earn Medallions by completing activities with your class item equipped! Complete a Supremacy match or a Guardian Games playlist activity to earn your first Medallion!

Speak with Eva Levante in the Tower Courtyard.

Deposit your Medallion at the Guardian Games podium in the Tower Courtyard.

Claim your first Event Challenge, which can be accessed in your Quest tab.

Speak with Zavala in the Tower Courtyard.

Speak with Shaxx in the Tower.

Return to Eva in the Tower. This quest line serves as the basic tutorial to the Guardian Games, and awards Hullabaloo, a new Grenade Launcher unique to the Games at the end.

How to earn and deposit medals in the Guardian Games in Destiny 2

There are two primary methods for earning Medallions. First, you can complete activities while wearing a Guardian Games class item. Eva Levante offers a special Guardian Games themed version of the Hunter Cloak, Warlock Bond, and Titan Mark. Completing activities while wearing one of these medals.

The second option is to purchase and complete Contender and Platinum cards from Eva Levante. These function like bounties, offering random objectives from specific activity types. Completing the objective and cashing in the card will award either a Gold (for Contender Cards) or Platinum (for Platinum Cards) medallion.

How the Focus Activity works in Destiny 2

There is a third option for earning medals. This year the Guardian Games as a rotating Focus Activity. Every few hours one activity will be the Focus, and choosing that activity from one of the Guardian Games playlists will pledge whichever class you used to the cause. Any points you earn from completing that activity will add to your team's total. Whichever subclass has the most points at the end (two or three hours, depending on if it is a weekday or weekend), will be the winner.

Anyone who pledged to the winning team will get a Champions Package, which contains a large haul of medallions.

How to complete the Shoot to Score and Vying for Supremacy Quests in Destiny 2

There are two special quest lines available during the Guardian Games; one is focused on Guardian Games themed Vanguard activities, the other on Supremacy matches. These are given during your visits to Zavala and Lord Shaxx as part of the Best in Class quest. Keep in mind that both are time-gated, once you achieve a platinum score for the week you will need to wait for the next reset to advance. It's worth noting that progress for these quests carry over from year to year, so if you made progress last year, it will count for this year too.

Lord Shaxx sets you upon the Vying for Supremacy Quest. The steps for week 1 (steps 1-5) are:

Achieve a Bronze score for this week’s activity in Supremacy matches. Once you reach the Bronze threshold, the Bronze Scoring Torch in the Tower will be unlocked.

Achieve a Silver score for this week’s activity in Supremacy matches. Once you reach the Bronze threshold, the Silver Scoring Torch in the Tower will be unlocked.

Achieve a Gold score for this week’s activity in Supremacy matches. Once you reach the Bronze threshold, the Gold Scoring Torch in the Tower will be unlocked.

Achieve a Platinum score for this week’s activity in Supremacy matches. Once you reach the Bronze threshold, the Platinum Scoring Torch in the Tower will be unlocked.

You’ve hit Platinum! Continue earning more points for glory, and wait until next Weekly rest for new rewards.

Zavala sets you upon the Shoot to Score Quest. The steps for week 1 (steps 1-5) are:

Achieve a Bronze score for this week’s activity in the Guardian Games: Competitive playlist. Once you reach the Bronze threshold, the Bronze Scoring Torch in the Tower will unlock.

Achieve a Silver score for this week’s activity in the Guardian Games: Competitive playlist. Once you reach the Silver threshold, the Silver Scoring Torch in the Tower will unlock.

Achieve a Gold score for this week’s activity in the Guardian Games: Competitive playlist. Once you reach the Gold threshold, the Gold Scoring Torch in the Tower will unlock.

Achieve a Platinum score for this week’s activity in the Guardian Games: Competitive playlist. Once you reach the Platinum threshold, the Platinum Scoring Torch in the Tower will unlock.

You’ve reached the pinnacle of Guardian Games accomplishments! Continue putting up high scores to prove your worth, and wait until the next weekly reset for a new Vanguard Operation. In the case of both quests, the same steps will repeat after a week, and you can complete this cycle three times total for each quest.

How to earn The Champ title for the Guardian Games in Destiny 2

The Champ is a title in Destiny 2 that is earned exclusively from the Guardian Games challenge card. There are 16 total challenges to complete in order to unlock the Champ title.

The Guardian Games event challenges are:

In it to win it - Earn a Medallion from activity completions, and bank it at the podium in the Tower for rewards and class points!

- Earn a Medallion from activity completions, and bank it at the podium in the Tower for rewards and class points! Bronze/Silver/Gold/Platinum - Bank Medallions at the podium in the Tower to contribute points towards your class standing! Higher-ranked Medallions contribute more points (these are four separate challenges, each requiring an higher total of points to complete).

- Bank Medallions at the podium in the Tower to contribute points towards your class standing! Higher-ranked Medallions contribute more points (these are four separate challenges, each requiring an higher total of points to complete). In the Cards - Complete Contender and Platinum Cards, which can be obtained from Eva.

- Complete Contender and Platinum Cards, which can be obtained from Eva. Medal Mania - Earn Vanguard Medals.

- Earn Vanguard Medals. Elements of Victory - Defeat enemies with elemental abilities or weapons.

- Defeat enemies with elemental abilities or weapons. Good Games - Defeat targets in Supremacy matches or Guardian Games playlists.

- Defeat targets in Supremacy matches or Guardian Games playlists. Class Pride - Complete Supremacy or Guardian Games playlist activities with special matchmaking.

- Complete Supremacy or Guardian Games playlist activities with special matchmaking. Friendly Rivalry - Complete Crucible, Gambit, or Supremacy matches.

- Complete Crucible, Gambit, or Supremacy matches. World Championship Tour - Complete activities on Destinations such as Blind Wells, Altars of Sorrow, Empire Hunts, Wellspring, Partition, and Terminal Overload.

- Complete activities on Destinations such as Blind Wells, Altars of Sorrow, Empire Hunts, Wellspring, Partition, and Terminal Overload. Circuit Training - Complete Dares of Eternity, Vanguard Ops playlist activities, or Seasonal activities.

- Complete Dares of Eternity, Vanguard Ops playlist activities, or Seasonal activities. Up for the Challenge - Complete Guadrian Games Ops in Nightfalls.

- Complete Guadrian Games Ops in Nightfalls. Crest Collector - Earn points in Supremacy by picking up crests from defeated opponents.

- Earn points in Supremacy by picking up crests from defeated opponents. Champ - Complete all Event Card challenges during the Guardian Games. Progress resets at the end of the event.

Once you’ve unlocked the Champ title, it can be equipped from the Journey tab of the character screen.