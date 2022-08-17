Destiny 2 Lost Sector rotation schedule: What is the Legend and Master Lost Sector today?

The Lost Sector rotation in Destiny 2 is something seasoned players will want to be aware of as they get the most out of the end-game.

These clue you in as to what the Master and Legend Lost Sector is today in Destiny 2, which rotate every twenty-four hours at the Destiny 2 reset.

Guardians who are skilled enough to conquer these Lost Sectors by themselves have a chance to earn unique Exotic armour that aren’t available anywhere else in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Master and Legend Lost Sector schedule: What is today's Legend Lost Sector? The Destiny 2 Master and Legend Lost Sector and reward schedule is as follows: Tuesday, August 9 - K1 Crew Quarters, Moon (Possible Exotic reward: Head)

- K1 Crew Quarters, Moon (Possible Exotic reward: Head) Wednesday, August 10 - K1 Logistics, Moon (Possible Exotic rewards: Legs)

- K1 Logistics, Moon (Possible Exotic rewards: Legs) Thursday, August 11 - K1 Revelation, Moon (Possible Exotic rewards: Arms)

- K1 Revelation, Moon (Possible Exotic rewards: Arms) Friday, August 12 - K1 Communion, Moon (Possible Exotic rewards: Chest)

- K1 Communion, Moon (Possible Exotic rewards: Chest) Saturday, August 13 - The Conflux, Nessus (Possible Exotic rewards: Head)

- The Conflux, Nessus (Possible Exotic rewards: Head) Sunday, August 14 - Metamorphosis, Savathun’s Throne World (Possible Exotic rewards: Legs)

- Metamorphosis, Savathun’s Throne World (Possible Exotic rewards: Legs) Monday, August 15 - Sepulcher, Savathun’s Throne World (Possible Exotic rewards: Arms)

- Sepulcher, Savathun’s Throne World (Possible Exotic rewards: Arms) Tuesday, August 16 - Extraction, Savathun’s Throne World (Possible Exotic rewards: Chest)

- Extraction, Savathun’s Throne World (Possible Exotic rewards: Chest) Wednesday, August 17 - Excavation Site XII, EDZ (Possible Exotic rewards: Head)

- Excavation Site XII, EDZ (Possible Exotic rewards: Head) Thursday, August 18 - Skydock IV, EDZ (Possible Exotic rewards: Legs)

- Skydock IV, EDZ (Possible Exotic rewards: Legs) Friday, August 19 - The Quarry, EDZ (Possible Exotic rewards: Arms)

- The Quarry, EDZ (Possible Exotic rewards: Arms) Saturday, August 20 - K1 Crew Quarters, Moon (Possible Exotic rewards: Chest)

- K1 Crew Quarters, Moon (Possible Exotic rewards: Chest) Sunday, August 21 - K1 Logistics, Moon (Possible Exotic rewards: Head)

- K1 Logistics, Moon (Possible Exotic rewards: Head) Monday, August 22 - K1 Revelation, Moon (Possible Exotic rewards: Legs)

- K1 Revelation, Moon (Possible Exotic rewards: Legs) Tuesday, August 23 - K1 Communion, Moon (Possible Exotic rewards: Arms) The next season of Destiny 2 begins on August 24th, and will likely begin an all new rotation of Lost Sectors and Exotics. Keep in mind that there is no guarantee that the Exotic armour will drop on any given Legend and Master Lost Sector completion. The good news is you can re-run the Lost Sectors in hopes of better luck on subsequent attempt. Some Lost Sectors are more difficult than others, so if you are hunting a specific piece of exotic armour, such as Legs, and finding one level too difficult, you can always target a different day offering the same reward.

How to increase your chances of Exotic armour dropping from a Lost Sector The daily Lost Sectors come in multiple difficulties, and this directly affects the odds of exotic armour being awarded at completion: Legend Difficulty has a recommended Power of 1560 , and will feature several mission modifiers to make the encounter more difficult. Exotic armour is a rare reward for completing this difficulty.

, and will feature several mission modifiers to make the encounter more difficult. Exotic armour is a rare reward for completing this difficulty. Master Difficulty has a recommended power of 1590, and has even more challenge-increasing modifiers. Exotic armours are a common reward at this difficulty. It’s also important to note that while you can run these more difficult Lost Sectors with a team, you must be solo to receive the exotic rewards.