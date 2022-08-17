Destiny 2 Lost Sector rotation schedule: What is the Legend and Master Lost Sector today?How to find the Lost Sector with a chance of getting unique Exotic loot.
The Lost Sector rotation in Destiny 2 is something seasoned players will want to be aware of as they get the most out of the end-game.
These clue you in as to what the Master and Legend Lost Sector is today in Destiny 2, which rotate every twenty-four hours at the Destiny 2 reset.
Guardians who are skilled enough to conquer these Lost Sectors by themselves have a chance to earn unique Exotic armour that aren’t available anywhere else in Destiny 2.
Destiny 2 Master and Legend Lost Sector schedule: What is today's Legend Lost Sector?
The Destiny 2 Master and Legend Lost Sector and reward schedule is as follows:
- Tuesday, August 9 - K1 Crew Quarters, Moon (Possible Exotic reward: Head)
- Wednesday, August 10 - K1 Logistics, Moon (Possible Exotic rewards: Legs)
- Thursday, August 11 - K1 Revelation, Moon (Possible Exotic rewards: Arms)
- Friday, August 12 - K1 Communion, Moon (Possible Exotic rewards: Chest)
- Saturday, August 13 - The Conflux, Nessus (Possible Exotic rewards: Head)
- Sunday, August 14 - Metamorphosis, Savathun’s Throne World (Possible Exotic rewards: Legs)
- Monday, August 15 - Sepulcher, Savathun’s Throne World (Possible Exotic rewards: Arms)
- Tuesday, August 16 - Extraction, Savathun’s Throne World (Possible Exotic rewards: Chest)
- Wednesday, August 17 - Excavation Site XII, EDZ (Possible Exotic rewards: Head)
- Thursday, August 18 - Skydock IV, EDZ (Possible Exotic rewards: Legs)
- Friday, August 19 - The Quarry, EDZ (Possible Exotic rewards: Arms)
- Saturday, August 20 - K1 Crew Quarters, Moon (Possible Exotic rewards: Chest)
- Sunday, August 21 - K1 Logistics, Moon (Possible Exotic rewards: Head)
- Monday, August 22 - K1 Revelation, Moon (Possible Exotic rewards: Legs)
- Tuesday, August 23 - K1 Communion, Moon (Possible Exotic rewards: Arms)
The next season of Destiny 2 begins on August 24th, and will likely begin an all new rotation of Lost Sectors and Exotics.
Keep in mind that there is no guarantee that the Exotic armour will drop on any given Legend and Master Lost Sector completion. The good news is you can re-run the Lost Sectors in hopes of better luck on subsequent attempt.
Some Lost Sectors are more difficult than others, so if you are hunting a specific piece of exotic armour, such as Legs, and finding one level too difficult, you can always target a different day offering the same reward.
How to increase your chances of Exotic armour dropping from a Lost Sector
The daily Lost Sectors come in multiple difficulties, and this directly affects the odds of exotic armour being awarded at completion:
- Legend Difficulty has a recommended Power of 1560, and will feature several mission modifiers to make the encounter more difficult. Exotic armour is a rare reward for completing this difficulty.
- Master Difficulty has a recommended power of 1590, and has even more challenge-increasing modifiers. Exotic armours are a common reward at this difficulty.
It’s also important to note that while you can run these more difficult Lost Sectors with a team, you must be solo to receive the exotic rewards.
What are the Destiny 2 Lost Sector Exotic rewards for Hunters, Titans and Warlocks this season?
There are Lost Sector-exclusive Exotics for each Guardian class, across each armour type. Available in Season of the Haunted are:
Hunter Lost Sector Exotics:
- Head: Blight Ranger, Mask of Bakris
- Chest: Omnioculus
- Arms: Caliban’s Hand, Renewal Grasps, Athrys’s Embrace
- Legs: Star-Eater Scales, Radiant Dance Machines
Titan Lost Sector Exotics:
- Head: Loreley Splendor, Precious Scars
- Chest: Hoarfrost-Z, Cuirass of the Falling Star
- Arms: Second Chance, Icefall Mantle, No Backup Plans
- Legs: The Path of Burning Steps
Warlock Lost Sector Exotics:
- Head: Dawn of Chorus
- Chest: Mantle of Battle Harmony
- Arms: Necrotic Grip, Nothing Manacles
- Legs: Rain of Fire, Secant Filaments, Boots of the Assembler
Tips and tricks for completing solo Legend and Master Lost Sectors
The goals of the Lost Sectors are simple: defeat the boss at the end and open the reward chest. At Legend and Master difficulties, these are designed to be a stiff test for even the most seasoned Destiny 2 players.
Champions abound and the modifiers can be killers if you don’t plan for them. Still, there are a few things you can do to increase your odds of success.
Work on your Power Level first
No advice can save you if you aren’t a high enough Power Level to take on the challenge. This directly affects your ability to give and receive damage.
You should focus on increasing your power in other activities, particularly those that reward Powerful and Pinnacle Engrams. Most players should not take on Legend or Master Lost Sectors until they are the recommended Power Level or higher.
Plan your loadout carefully
Loadouts are locked inside of these Lost Sectors, so you can’t change equipment when you are inside.
There will be Champions, make sure to arm yourself with weapons designed to counter their specific abilities. The Match Game modifier will significantly reduce your ability to break shields that don’t watch the element type of your weapons, and you should take advantage of the damaging boosting burns.
Pay attention to your lives and timer
The Legend and Master Lost Sectors have a lives system. Every time you die and respawn, it consumes one life. And if you die when you are out of lives, then you are sent back to orbit. Defeating Champions adds a life back.
It may be tempting to play extremely conservative, but there is a timer. Once it reaches zero then all of your bonus lives are forfeit, and you will only have one shot to make it to the end alive.
Prioritise your targets and fight strategically
Champions are extremely lethal, but can be stunned if you use the correct weapon and mod combination.
You can use that to your advantage, and temporarily knock the big guns out of a battle while you mop up the weaker targets, reducing the number of things trying to kill you. Eliminate melee fighters that can push you out of cover as soon as possible, and be willing to spend your heavy ammo or super if you are being overwhelmed.
Be willing to try, quit, and try again
Sometimes the setup you thought was perfect just doesn’t do it. There’s no need to keep bashing your head against the same stubborn target. If you are dying too quickly, redo your setup for more survivability, using abilities that can keep you safe and weapons that allow you to chip away at a distance.
If you are running out of time, consider a more aggressive build, like rockets or a sword that can instantly wipe out time consuming enemies. And if the burn is arc, for the love of God, bring Riskrunner.