Destiny 2 King's Fall challenge rotation schedule: What is the King's Fall challenge this week?

The King's Fall challenge in Destiny 2 awards players additional loot for completing Raid encounters in certain ways.

Every week, a new encounter of the King’s Fall raid adds unique conditions that, if satisfied, double the rewards for Guardians - with a special added bonus for those also playing on Master difficulty.

This page explains what the King's Fall challenge is this week, the upcoming schedule, and how challenge rewards work.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Destiny 2 PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S - A True Next-Gen Advantage

What is the King's Fall challenge this week? The Destiny 2 King's Fall challenge this week - for October 4th to October 11th - is Gaze Amaze, and takes place during the Golgoroth encounter.

What are the King's Fall challenge rewards? The King's Fall Raid in Destiny 2 is an end-game team activity designed to be difficult, but rewarding. Each encounter culminates with a special reward featuring powerful items unique to the Raid. Completing the Challenge grants double rewards, which can include raid-specific weapons, armour and mods. Completing these Challenges on Master difficulty comes with an added bonus: Harrowed weapons. These are upgraded versions of raid weapons with additional perk options and boosts to stats when masterworked. While most raid weapons will only drop from specific encounters, the Harrowed version of any weapon can be the reward for a successful Challenge clear. There is also a built in duplicate protection system, which ensures every Harrowed weapon you collect is new - until you have all six.

There are plenty more opportunities to earn great gear throughout the entire raid, and our King’s Fall guide will show you how.