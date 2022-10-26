How to complete The Grass is Always Greener in Destiny 2

The Grass is Always Greener is one of several King's Fall challenges in Destiny 2.

Totems is the first encounter inside of the King's Fall raid, taking place after the entrance and ship jumping puzzles.

This optional Destiny 2 challenge makes Totems more difficult to clear, but completing it successfully will cause a second reward chest to spawn if your team, doubling the number of drops.

On this page:

What is The Grass is Always Greener in Destiny 2?

The Grass is Always Greener challenge dictates that no player can hold the same Brand twice in row, meaning you must swap sides every time you collect the Brand.

The typical strategy at Totems is to divide into two teams and each team be responsible for juggling a single Brand.

However, to comply with this challenge players must alternate which Brand they pick up, enforcing a more complex rotation. If a single players grabs the same Brand twice in sequence, the challenge is failed, and you must restart the Totems encounter to try again.

Tips for completing The Grass is Always Greener in Destiny 2

The Totem’s Encounters is one of the most mechanic heavy sections in King’s Fall. The basic strategy is to divide into two teams of three to cover the left and right side of the room, and rotate between holding a 'Brand', depositing energy, and stealing the Brand.

The requirement that no Guardian hold the same Brand twice in a row makes things more complicated, but it is easier to accomplish than it may seem. All it takes is a simple modification to the rotation.

After depositing energy into the plate at the center of the room a Guardian will typically cover the balcony on the same side. Instead, cover the balcony on the opposite side, and join the rotation in that direction.

Where the rotation was previously two circles, it’s now a figure eight. If everyone follows this pattern than no one will hold the same brand twice, and the challenge will be complete.

In general, Guardians should pick weapons focused on three things: add clear, unstappable Ogres, and killing Blightguard Knights.

Players on the balcony should be focused on killing the Wizard and Knight that spawn as quickly as possible. Killing the pair on one side correlates to how quickly they appear on the other side, and mainting tight timing is the key to a smooth rotation. You can get a head start by attacking the Wizard from the ground, while deposting energy.

