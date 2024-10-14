Bungie and NetEast unveil free-to-play mobile shooter Destiny: Rising with closed alpha coming soon

Bungie has unveiled Destiny: Rising, a free-to-play mobile version of its sci-fi shooter series developed in collaboration with Chinese publisher NetEase, that's set to receive a "limited access closed alpha test" on iOS and Android this November.

NetEase initially announced a partnership with (and $100m investment in) Bungie back in 2018, and reports began circulating in the summer 2022 that the two were, in fact, working to bring Destiny to mobile. And the fruits of that labour have now been revealed as Destiny: Rising, a "brand-new adventure set in an alternate Destiny timeline, exploring a narrative in the post-Dark Age era".

"With the help of legendary Iron Lords," the announcement explains, "humanity has broken free the shackles of tyranny and began to rally together against the alien forces intent on its extinction. Amidst the chaos of this early age for The City, a new generation of Lightbearers, resurrected by mysterious entities known as Ghosts, set out to restore humanity’s prominence and secure its future."

All that is set to manifest as a "shared world" experience stretching from the sanctuary of Haven to the "icy, ancient metro of Jiangshi, and the arid expanse of the Red Sea Rift." Single-player, cooperative, and competitive multiplayer gameplay is included, with some modes set to be "familiar to Destiny players", while others are "all-new" - and NetEase is currently teasing a mix of PvP and PvE, including campaigns and six-player cooperative strikes.

It promises "diverse roster" of playable characters - including "familiar faces" from Destiny's past and a "host of new, intriguing characters" - all with unique abilities and stories, and the whole thing can be played in first-person or third-person using either a controller or via touchscreen - notably, Bungie filed several patents linked to virtual controls on touch-enabled devices back in 2022.

Bungie hasn't yet shared a release date for Destiny: Rising, but a closed alpha test is scheduled to run on 1st November, and registrations are now open on the official website.

Today's announcement follows a steady drip-feed of Destiny 2 news - including the recent confirmation that next year's Codename: Apollo expansion will feature a "Metroidvania-inspired destination" - as Bungie continues its efforts to build enthusiasm for the game's future following significant layoffs at the studio.