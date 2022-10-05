How to complete Gaze Amaze in Destiny 2

Gaze Amaze is one of several King's Fall Raid challenges in Destiny 2.

This optional challenge takes place during the Golgoroth boss fight, near the mid points of the King's Fall Raid, and puts additional stress on the coordination of your fire team, but if you and your team are up to the task there will be twice as many rewards waiting for you after defeating the boss.

On this page:

What is Gaze Amaze in Destiny 2?

Completing the Gaze Amaze challenge requires the Gaze Holders to stand in a pool of light when Golgoroth's Gaze is taken from them.

Two Gaze Holders will be taking turns holding Golgoroth's Gaze, so they will need to be the ones co-ordinating the switch. Everyone else will do boss damage like normal.

This must happen every time the Golgoroth's Gaze traded, and a single miss means the challenge has been failed.

Tips for completing Gaze Amaze in Destiny 2

Golgoroth is the second boss of King’s Fall, and divides your team into two roles. During the damage phase, a group of four Guardians focus on damaging the boss, while two players take turns holding his gaze. Gaze amaze requires that the player holding Golgoroth’s gaze be standing in the pool of light when the gaze is stolen by the other Gaze holder.

This requires only a minimal change to the Gaze holder’s responsibilities. As the timer nears zero, the player holding the gaze jumps in the pool of light with the rest of the fireteam. The other Gaze holder takes the Gaze, then does the same thing when the timer nears zero. Do this for every swap every time, and the challenge will be completed as soon as the boss falls.

If you want help elsewhere in the raid, see our full King's Fall guide.