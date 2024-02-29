Midgardsormr is the first real boss fight in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth who you come up against on your way through the swamps at the end of the Grasslands area in Chapter 2.

You need to defeat Midgardsormr to progress with the main story, so we've detailed Midgardsormr's weakness in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth below, as well as tips for how to beat Midgardsormr, so you can continue the search for Sephiroth.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Midgardsormr weakness

Midgardsormr is weak to ice and Synergy Abilities. So ice-type magic like Blizzard and a Summon like Shiva can greatly help during the fight.

Not to be confused with Synergy Skills, Synergy Abilities are unlocked in battle after enough special abilities, skills or items are used by two characters. Look out for the two black and white lines that look like the pause symbol next to an action, to see if it counts towards unlocking a Synergy Ability in battle.

Keep in mind that Midgardsormr has a greater resistance to fire attacks, and is completely immune to status effects like poison, sleep, and silence.

How to beat Midgardsormr in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

In general, you should use ice attacks on Midgardsormr's Cranial Dome target to Pressure it, then use Synergy Abilities during the final phase to Stagger and beat Midgardsormr in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, before it unleashes its powerful charged attack.

You will know Midgardsormr has moved on to another phase when a small cutscene plays.

Preparing for Midgardsormr

We highly recommend you do some side activities in the Grasslands to level-up your Party Level and individual character levels so it's easier to kill Midgardsormr quickly before it can use its charged attack. Our characters were Level 22 when we took on the boss, but as long as your party all have ice and healing Materia, you should be able to take on Midgardsormr a couple levels lower.

Ensure you use your SP at book shops or Rest Spots to unlock all of the character skills you can before starting the fight, and have a special Weapon Skill Materia equipped for each active party member.

As you don't need other elemental Materia apart from ice, you should also equip any HP Up Materia you have, and we also recommend having at least one character link the Auto-Cast Materia to a healing Materia, so you don't have to worry about curing your party as much. The Auto-Unique Ability Materia is also very useful, as it enables a character to use their special abilities without you having to manually command them to do so.

Now that you're prepared, here's how to beat Midgardsormr during each phase of the boss fight:

Midgardsormr - Phase 1

Midgardsormr uses the Headbutt, Snap. and Coil attacks during its first phase, which are easy enough to dodge or block like normal when you see their names appear. You should start the fight by attacking to build up your ATB bar, then use ice attacks like Blizzard as soon as you can.

Make sure you switch your target to Midgardsormr's Cranial Dome when it appears to speed along this first phase.

Midgardsormr - Phase 2

Midgardsormr adds Devour and Scorching Breath to its move set, with Devour easy enough to dodge or block like normal. However, you should keep a distance from Midgardsormr and block for safety when you see Scorching Breath, as the snake shoots a stream of fire in an arc around it during this attack.

If a character gets trapped by Midgardsormr, target its Cranial Dome with ice attacks to break them free. Additionally, when Midgardsormr ducks underwater, keep an eye out for its shadow and run away from it to avoid taking a large chunk of damage when it emerges.

Midgardsormr - Phase 3

You should aim to use a Synergy Ability during this third phase to Pressure and Stagger Midgardsormr as soon as possible, so it doesn't unleash its big charged attack. Ice attacks work as well, but are slower to Pressure. Once Staggered, use your most powerful moves on Midgardsormr: Limit Breaks, ice attacks, more Synergy Abilities if available, and powerful character abilities.

Good luck taking on Midgardsormr in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth!