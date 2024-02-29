All Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Summons and Summon Shrine locations

Summons are a huge part of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and can help you turn the tide of battle in the blink of an eye against even the game's most powerful foes.

There are returning Summons that you'll start Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth with, but for all the others you'll need to progress through the remake sequel and uncover them for yourself.

This guide will teach you how to unlock every Summon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, including where to find all their Shrines to upgrade them, and what they’re best used for in the heat of battle.

How to unlock and equip Summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth To kit yourself out with a Summon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, firstly pause the game, and head into the 'Materia and Weapons' menu option. Click on a character, and then press 'Triangle' to change their Materia. You'll see one Materia option on the very right of their menu, and it’s this slot that lets you change Summon Materia. Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Thankfully, there are several returning Summons that you'll start Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth with. These are Ifrit, Shiva, and Moogle and Chocobo, which anyone who played Final Fantasy 7 Remake should be familiar with. You're free to assign any Summon in the game to absolutely any character, without any barriers. However, there are also three other Summons that can only be unlocked outside of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. If you pre-ordered the game, you’ll bag the Moogle Trio Summon, if you have Remake save data you'll unlock Leviathan, and you'll bag the Ramuh Summon if you have save data from Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade's Intermission DLC.

How to find and upgrade Summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Summons are unlocked via the Chadley Combat Simulator. At every settlement in the game, like Nibelheim or Junon, you'll find Chadley set up and ready to give his fancy VR kit a whirl. It's here that you’ll fight Summons, and you need to beat them in the simulator in order to unlock them. Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Not every Summon, however, is available immediately. Titan is unlocked once you've reached Kalm, while Phoenix is available when you reach Under Junon, Alexander will become available when you hit Costa Del Sol, Kujata is available in the Gongaga region, while Bahamut Arisen is unlocked when you arrive in Cosmo Canyon, and finally Odin will be available when you reach Nibelheim. Every Summon fight in the Chadley Combat Simulator is one hell of a tough battle, but you can power the Summons themselves down. In every region, there are three Summon Shrines, which you can find and activate in order to power down the Summon for the fight, and upgrade their corresponding Materia once you've unlocked them. Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix When you find a shrine, approach it, and you'll be prompted to start a memory minigame. You need to remember the button inputs, which you can see below for one Shrine, and then input them as the dial hand moves clockwise around the outer ring. Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix See the sections below for a complete overview on where to find every Summon Shrine in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Titan Summon Shrine locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Just below, you can see a complete overview of all the Titan Summon Shrine locations found throughout the Grasslands. The location of Titan Sanctuary A. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix The location of Titan Sanctuary B. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix The location of Titan Sanctuary C. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Phoenix Summon Shrine locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth See the images below for where to find all the Phoenix Summon Shrines found in the Junon region of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The location of Phoenix Sanctuary A. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix The location of Phoenix Sanctuary B. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix The location of Phoenix Sanctuary C. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Alexander Summon Shrine locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Check out the images below for where to find all the Alexander Summon Shrines in Costa Del Sol. The location of Alexander Sanctuary A. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix The location of Alexander Sanctuary B. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix The location of Alexander Sanctuary C. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Kujata Summon Shrine locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth The three images below will guide you around the Gongaga area in Final Fantasy 7 Remake, showing all three of the Kujata Summon Shrines. The location of Kujata Sanctuary A. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix The location of Kujata Sanctuary B. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix The location of Kujata Sanctuary C. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Bahamut Arisen Summon Shrine locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Just below, you can see a complete overview of all the Bahamut Arisen Summon Shrine locations found throughout the Cosmo Canyon map area. The location of Bahamut Arisen Sanctuary A. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix The location of Bahamut Arisen Sanctuary B. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix The location of Bahamut Arisen Sanctuary C. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Odin Summon Shrine locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Finally, check out the three images below for a look at where to find all the Odin Summon Shrine locations in Nibel in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The location of Odin Sanctuary A. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix The location of Odin Sanctuary B. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix The location of Odin Sanctuary C. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix