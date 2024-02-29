Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guides, tips and tricks
All of our Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guides in one handy place.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth for the PlayStation 5 is the second in a trilogy-long remake of Final Fantasy 7, with the first being aptly titled Final Fantasy 7 Remake.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth continues where the Remake left off as Cloud and friends continue their quest to stop the tyrannical Shinra Electric Power Company from destroying the world. They'll tackle many foes on their journey, including Sephiroth who is clearly up to no good.
You've got a long journey ahead of you, so, to offer some assistance, we've listed all of our Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guides below. There's a selection of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth tips and tricks too!
Keep in mind that this guide does contain spoilers, but we've done our best to avoid spoiling Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's story as a whole.
If you're still unsure on whether you want to wield the Buster Sword again, visit Eurogamer's Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth review.
On this page:
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guides list: All of our Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guides
Below you'll find all of our Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guides so far and, remember, this section contains small spoilers:
Combat - Weapons, Materia and more:
- Weapon list, locations and best recommendations
- Folio upgrade system explained
- Best Materia, including combos, Materia builds and setups explained
- Synergy Skills and Synergy Abilities
Summons:
Boss Battle Strategies:
Chapter-specific Activities:
Side Missions:
- Dreaming of Blue Skies walkthrough
- Hidden Cactuar locations for Cactuar Caper
- How to get Quetzalcoatl Talon
- Pirate King Treasure Hunt walkthrough, including Pirate's Grotto locations
- Refurbishment material locations for The Saga of the Seaside Inn
Relationships:
Mini-games:
- Card Carnival puzzle solutions
- Fort Condor guide
- How to get Encampment Vestiges
- Queen's Blood matches, rules and card types
Cache Locations:
Chocobos and Chocobo Stop Locations:
- How to get Junon Chocobo
- How to get Golden Plumes
- Grasslands Chocobo Stop locations
- Junon Chocobo Stop locations
World Intel:
- How to activate Remnawave Towers, including Grassland Remnawave Tower locations
- How to wake up the Dead Businessmen - Grasslands Phenomena Intel
Materials:
Exploration:
Story related and other features:
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth tips and tricks
Here are some Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth tips and tricks to help you journey across Gaia:
- Complete all the training fights in the Combat Simulator - We recommend doing this early on as you'll be rewarded with some decent Materia for completing all of the training fights. These can come in handy during the early game!
- Use Assess - If you've played Remake, you know how vital the Assess Materia is. For those who haven't played, or forgot (it has been a while), Assess is so important because it tells you what an enemy is weak to, and what its resistances and immunities are. This information will help your Pressure and Stagger new foes, which is particularly useful when you're up against powerful enemies or bosses.
- Use Synergy Abilities - These powerful attacks activate when two members of a party have used enough battle commands with the black and white dual rectangle symbol beside them, which is almost all item and technique uses. You unleash attacks that cause a large amount of damage that Pressure to some enemies, and each Synergy Ability has a unique effect, like MP being limitless for a short while, or enemies staying Staggered longer. As a bonus, you also get a boost to friendship when a character uses a Synergy Ability with Cloud.
- Complete special side quests to build friendships - If you want to take that special someone on the Golden Saucer date, then make sure they have the highest friendship with Cloud. You can do this by picking the correct responses and choices at specific moments and using Synergy Abilities with them for the first time, but character-specific quests are the best way to quickly improve a relationship. Just make sure to not get too friendly with other party members if you don't want to risk taking them on the Golden Saucer date.
- Save before starting main missions or side quests - Rebirth has quite a few knock-on effects based on some seemingly harmless decisions, which can alter Cloud's relationships with party members. So it's a good idea to get into the habit of saving before embarking on a main mission or character-specific side quest.
- Get the Chocobo for each Region and unlock Chocobo stops (when available) - You'll need specific Chocobo abilities to explore later regions/areas and Chocobo stops make it easy to fast travel around the map for the region you're in. Though, some Chapters/regions won't have these.
- Try to travel on Chocobo for your exploration - Chobobos have the ability to sniff out dig spots when a blue or red marker appears above their head, and these spots contain useful resources, Moggle Medals, collectibles, and sometimes even Materia.
- Gather resources as you explore - You need specific types of resources to complete certain side quests by handing in the materials or making something with the Item Transmuter, so it will save you a lot of time if you're actively picking up the ore and plant deposits you come across while exploring. Although, remember to...
- Spend your resources regularly - The limit is 99 for all items and resources in Rebirth, so make sure you're using up all the common resources like Iron Ore and Planet's Blessing, or they'll reach that 99 limit and you won't be able to pick any more up.
- Use the Item Transmuter to create every item - Even if you don't need the item, it's a good idea to create everything the Item Transmuter has to offer as it will bring both XP and progress for your Item Level. The higher your Item Level, the more recipes you'll have access to!
- Craft gear to save Gil - Speaking of the Item Transmuter, we recommend making good use of it by crafting your Accessories with spare materials. This helps to raise your Transmuter Rank, allowing you to craft more powerful Accessories, and is a great way to save Gil while getting more powerful gear at regular intervals in the story. If you want more recipes, find Lifesprings and scan them to get Transmuter Chip locations pinned to the map.
- You can buy weapons if you miss them in the open world - Lots of weapons can be found by opening chests in the open world, but if you happen to miss any, you can check the weapon vendors in hub areas to buy them with Gil instead.
Good luck in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth journey!