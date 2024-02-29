How long does it take to beat Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's length may be one of the factors you're considering when deciding whether or not to play this game.

We can't blame you - the Final Fantasy games are known for their length and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is no different. It's definitely worth knowing how much time you'll need to invest in simply completing its story, especially if there are other games you wish to play on the horizon.

Due to this, we've given our estimates for how long it takes to beat Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth in terms of mainlining the story, completing all its side content and if you want to get its Platinum trophy below.

