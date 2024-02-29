Knowing how many chapters there are in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will help you figure out where you are in this massive fantasy game's storyline.

To say Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a sizable game is an understatement - not only is there a detailed storyline along the way, but there's also a host of mini-games and side missions to complete. For this reason, knowing the chapter list will help you chart your journey across Gaia.

So below you'll be able to find the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Chapter list, but learn how many chapters there actually are. Be warned, however, due to the spoilers lying below.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How many Chapters are in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth? There are 14 Chapters in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, proving that, like past instalments in the Final Fantasy series, this is quite the lengthy game. If you want to know our estimate for how much time you may find yourself investing, check out our Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth length page. Image credit: Square Enix Keep in mind that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the second in a trilogy of games which makes up the Final Fantasy 7 Remake. The first and aptly named Final Fantasy 7 Remake was released during the year which never ended - also called 2020. The third and final entry in the series currently lacks both a release date and a name, but, judging by the four year gap between the first and second games, we may see its arrival in 2028. Hopefully it will be released a little sooner for all you Final Fantasy fans out there. Don't worry if this is your first Final Fantasy game though as, according to Square Enix, it has been designed to please both players of the Remake and newcomers.