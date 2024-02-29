Long read: Who is qualified to make a world?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth weapons list and locations, including best weapon recommendations

How to find every character’s weapons and each weapon ability explained.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Hirun Cryer avatar
Guide by Hirun Cryer Contributor
Published on

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's weapons are one of the most important elements of the game, and they're something you’ll want to be continuously keeping an eye out for on your journey with Cloud, Aerith, Tifa, Barret, Yuffie, Red 13, and Cait Sith.

Every character has more than five weapons to find and unlock in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and they can then be levelled up by using them repeatedly, in order to master weapon abilities.

This guide will walk you through a list of every weapon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, including how to unlock and use weapon abilities, how to upgrade weapons and customise them with Materia, and most crucially, where to find every weapon in the game.

How to use and upgrade weapons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

To equip a new or different weapon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, pause the game, and head into the 'Materia and Weapons' menu option. Here, you'll be given a list of every character in the game, whether they're in your current party or not, and it's through this that you can change any equipped weapons and Materia.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Materia and weapons can be upgraded and customised via the 'Weapons' sub-option in each character's menu. You'll be given a list of weapons that you've unlocked so far for every character, and it's here that you can see attributes like attack power, magic attack power, and Materia slots.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Press 'Triangle' while hovering over any weapon, and you'll be able to customise the Materia for the weapon. Every weapon has a predetermined number of Materia slots, and you can equip any Materia in any slot.

How to upgrade and unlock weapon abilities in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

It's here that you can also upgrade weapons. At the bottom of a weapon's menu, you'll see two or three weapon ability slots open for customisation. Here, you can equip any weapon ability, and every weapon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth comes with a certain number of predetermined abilities.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

For example, you could equip an ability that increases your magic attack, or you could equip an ability that in turn increases a character's ability, like extending the duration of Tifa's Unbridled Strength skill, for example. It’s entirely up to you which abilities you equip for any weapon from the list available.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Cloud weapon list, including locations and abilities

Here's a list of all of Cloud’s weapons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, including their abilities and where to find them:

WeaponAbilityLocation
Buster SwordFocused Thrust: Lunge towards an enemy with a piercing strike that hits multiple times. Significantly increases stagger.Granted at the start of the game
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Sleek SaberFirebolt Blade: Imbue your sword with fire and lightning while slicing at a fore. Can use while airborne.Purchased from a weapons vendor
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Rune BladeDisorder: Deliver a devastating attack while switching modes. Fills the ATB gauge when an attack connects. Can use while airborne.Purchased from a weapons vendor
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Umbral BladePrime Mode: Strengthen Punisher mode. Hold down attack to deliver three consecutive strikes. Increases Berserk potency.Found in the chest on the first floor of Solemnitude Manor in The Dustbowl Settlement Ground Level
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Crystal SwordInfinity’s Edge: Wind up and unleash an overhead strike. Increases damage on stagger. Costs 2 ATB.Found in a chest in the Freight Corridor, Gongaga Reactor, Gongaga Region, southeast of Gongaga Village
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Igneous SaberBlade Burst: Unleash a wave of non-elemental Mako energy at an enemy in front of you with a slash of your sword.Purchased from the vendor in Nibelheim
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Slipstream SaberCounterstance: Brace for attacks and retaliate. Activate at the right time to reduce damage. Can use while airborne.Found in chest in Corridor of Trepidation, Labyrinth Ceiling, Temple of the Ancients
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Cloud best weapon recommendation in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Cloud's best weapon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the Slipstream Saber. Unfortunately it's not unlocked until right near the end of the game, but the Counterstance ability is brilliant for if you're constantly playing as Cloud and drawing the enemy's ire - it'll let you increase stagger metres while reducing damage taken at the same time.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Aerith weapon list, including locations and abilities

Here's a list of all of Aerith's weapons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, including their abilities and where to find them:

WeaponAbilityLocation
Guard StickArcane Ward: Conjure a ward. Attack spells cast within the ward will automatically be cast twice.Granted at the start of the game
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Timeless RodChrono Aegis: Rise a barrier that damages and temporarily freezes enemies who attempt to strike you.Purchased from a weapons vendor.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Empress’s ScepterRadiant Ward: Conjure a ward that grants invincibility while casting spells. Strengthens Aerith’s basic attack.Purchased from a weapons vendor
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Wizard’s RodLustrous Shield: Conjures a magical shield that keeps enemies at bay and stops projectiles.Found in the chest behind the rest stop during the ascent to Mount Corel.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Ceremonial StaffATB Ward: Conjures a ward. Fill ATB charges within the ward to increase your allies’ ATB gauges.Found in a chest next to the bench in Outcast’s Shore, Village of the Gi.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
GambanteinnNoble Sacrifice: Sacrifice yourself to revive fallen allies, restore their HP, and remove detrimental status effects. Costs 2 ATB.Found in the chest in Order’s Altar, Hall of Life Second Tier, Temple of the Ancients.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Aerith best weapon recommendation in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Aerith's best weapon is either the Wizard's Rod, or Ceremonial Staff, depending on the enemies you're facing. If you're going up against tougher foes in close quarters, the latter is great because it charges up ATB gauges rapidly, while the latter is better for repelling ranged attacks.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Tifa weapon list, including locations and abilities

Here's a list of all of Tifa's weapons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, including their abilities and where to find them:

WeaponAbilityLocation
Leather GlovesDivekick: Leap into the air and unleash a powerful kick.Granted at the start of the game
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Sylph GlovesReverse Gale: Knock enemies into the air or bring them crashing down with a wind-aspected attack. Launches enemies towards you. Can use while airborne.Found in Northern Quarry - Storage, Mythril Quarry - 1st Tier, Mythril Mine
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Kaiser KnucklesOverpower: Use with other attacks to more effectively pressure enemies. Can use while airborne.Purchased from a weapons vendor
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Tiger FangsChi Trap: Create an orb of materialized chi that deals damage on contact.Found in chest in Output Regulation B1 in Gongaga Reactor
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Crystal GlovesUnfettered Fury: Imbue your unbridled attacks with non-elemental magic. Increases stagger.Found in a chest in Garm Pass, Northern Ridge, Mt. Nibelheim
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Jarngriepr True Strike: Deliver a tremendous blow at close range. Increased stagger damage bonus.Found in the chest in Corridor of Currents, Hall of Life - Second Tier, Temple of the Ancients
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Tifa best weapon recommendation in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Tifa's best weapon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the Jarngriepr, which, just like Cloud's Slipstream Saber, isn't unlocked until near the game's conclusion. Its True Strike ability is brilliant for increasing stagger metres at close range, which is great when paired with a Materia that lets Tifa attack with or independently from the player-controlled character, since she can be building up her ATB to let this ability loose.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Barret weapon list, including locations and abilities

Here's a list of all of Barret's weapons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, including their abilities and where to find them:

WeaponAbilityLocation
Gatling GunFocused Shot: Consume all ATB charges to unleash a concentrated burst of energy. Significantly increases staggerGranted at the start of the game
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Hi-Calibre RifleBonus Round: Load your weapon with unique bullets that increase stagger and power up your attacks.Purchased from a weapons vendor
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Barrage BlasterLifesaver: Temporarily increase your HP and take damage intended for other party members.Found in chest in Railway Control Tower, Coal Mines - First Floor, Mount Corel
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Vulcan CannonCharging Uppercut: Rush towards an enemy and launch them into the air with a furious blow. Increases Charge.Found in the chest southwest of the Gold Saucer, just northeast of the Scrapyard Prison Cell
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Calamitous BazookaSmackdown: Strike the ground and send nearby enemies flying.Found in the chest in the Gate of Anger, Chamber of Sacrifice, Cave of the Gi
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Battle CryTurbulent Spirit: Significantly increases your ATB charge rate for a limited time. Can only be used once per battle.Found in chest in Corridor of Catastrophe, Hall of Life - First Tier, Temple of the Ancients
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Barret best weapon recommendation in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Barret's best weapon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the Battle Cry, primarily for its attack power and ability. Turbulent Spirit is great because it quickly lets you increase your ATB charge rate, and the cost of only being able to activate it once per battle is a very small price to pay.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Red 13 weapon list, including locations and abilities

Here's a list of all of Red 13's weapons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, including their abilities and where to find them:

WeaponAbilityLocation
Mythril CollarStardust Ray: Unleash a devastating attack across a wide area. Costs 2 ATB.Granted at the start of the game
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Renegade’s CollarCrescent Claw: Slash at a foe. Deplete the gauge in Vengeance Mode to increase potency and range.Found in chest in Subterranean Terrace, Mine Depths - Lower Layer, Mythril Mine
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Silver CollarChilling Roar: Retaliate with ice shards whenever hit by an attack. Charges the Vengeance Gauge when a counterattack lands.Purchased from a weapons vendor
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Amethyst CollarSupernatural Fervor: Grant Haste on all party members. Can only be used during Vengeance Mode. Costs 2 ATB.Found in chest in Colliery Number 1 in Old South Corel Mine, follow the path south from North Corel Village
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Golden CollarWatcher’s Respite: Deplete the Vengeance Gauge to heal allies. Potency proportional to amount expended.Found in the chest in Coolant Control B3 in Gongaga Reactor, southeast from Gongaga Village
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Mystic CollarWatcher’s Spirit: Deplete Vengeance Gauge to increase allies’ ATB. Potential proportional to amount expended.Found in the Hall of Diversion, Chamber of Folly, during the Let the Trials Begin main quest
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
BrinsingamenReaper Touch: Deliver a deadly strike. Potential is inversely proportional to current HP.Found in the chest in the Corridor of Repose, Hall of Life Second Tier, Temple of the Ancients
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Red 13 best weapon recommendation in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The Brinsingamen is Red 13's best weapon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth because it boasts great physical and magical attack power, and it has the Reaper Touch ability. Because this becomes more powerful the lower Red 13's health is, keep it in your back pocket as a last-ditch gambit against a powerful boss like a Summon.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Yuffie weapon list, including locations and abilities

Here's a list of all of Yuffie's weapons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, including their abilities and where to find them:

WeaponAbilityLocation
4-Point ShurikenElemental Ninjutsu: Set an element to enhance and use for ninjutsu attacks.Granted when Yuffie joins your party
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Savage DaggerBlindside: Launch an attack even while immobilized or reeling from damage. Can use while airborne.Purchased from a weapons vendor
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Twin ViperWindstorm: Create a gust of wind that damages nearby enemies and launches them towards you.Found in a chest in the Preparation Plant, Coal Mines, Mount Corel
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Bird of PreyDoppelganger: Conjure a clone of yourself that temporarily mimics your actions. Can use while airborne.Found in a chest in Cissnei’s house in Gongaga Village
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Crystalline CrossBanishment: ATB spent on other commands increases damage dealt. Affinity charges with ninjutsu. Can use while airborne. Shares gauge with Purification.Found in chest in Utilador, Park - 1F, Gold Saucer
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Fuma ShurikenATB spent on other commands increases the amount of HP and MP absorbed. Can use while airborne. Shares gauge with Banishment.Found in the chest in the Shrine of Ambition, Hall of Resurrection - First Tier, Temple of the Ancients
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Yuffie best weapon recommendation in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The Crystalline Cross is the best weapon for Yuffie in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The reason we've picked this over the Fuma Shuriken is because the Banishment ability buffs damage dealt instead of health and MP absorbed, and it can also change elemental type depending on your ninjutsu option.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Cait Sith weapon list, including locations and abilities

Here's a list of all of Cait Sith’s weapons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, including their abilities and where to find them:

WeaponAbilityLocation
Yellow MegaphoneRoll o’ the Dice: Roll a die. Resulting effect varies depending on which number appears.Granted when Cait Sith joins your party
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Iron MegaphoneFortune Telling: Deal great damage great or small - or perhaps just get your fortune told.Purchased from a weapons vendor
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Red MegaphoneMoogle Kaboom: Turn your Moogle into a ticking time bomb that explodes when it leaves combat.Purchased from the weapons vendor in Cosmo Canyon
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Resounding MegaphoneMoogle Mine: Use the Moogle to scatter landmines that explode upon enemy contact. Moderately increases stagger.Purchased from a weapons vendor
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Crystal MegaphoneMoogle Magic: Use an equipped Summon’s ability. Can only use while while riding Moogle during battles in which Summons are available. Cooldown increases with each use.Purchased from the weapons vendor in Nibelheim
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Golden MegaphoneMoogle Knuckle: Use the Moogle to deliver a fistful of pain. Increases stagger damage bonus.Found in chest in Specimen Testing Area, Mako Research Facility - Section W, underneath Shinra Manor
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix
Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Cait Sith best weapon recommendation in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The Golden Megaphone is our pick for Cait Sith's best weapon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, because it offers great physical attack capabilities without sacrificing too much in the way of magical attack power. The Moogle Knuckle ability is fantastic, able to deal a serious amount of stagger damage when you're in a pickle against a tough enemy.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Best of luck finding and using all of the weapons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth!

