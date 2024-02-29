Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth weapons list and locations, including best weapon recommendations

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's weapons are one of the most important elements of the game, and they're something you’ll want to be continuously keeping an eye out for on your journey with Cloud, Aerith, Tifa, Barret, Yuffie, Red 13, and Cait Sith.

Every character has more than five weapons to find and unlock in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and they can then be levelled up by using them repeatedly, in order to master weapon abilities.

This guide will walk you through a list of every weapon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, including how to unlock and use weapon abilities, how to upgrade weapons and customise them with Materia, and most crucially, where to find every weapon in the game.

On this page:

Explainers:

Weapon locations and recommendations:

How to use and upgrade weapons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth To equip a new or different weapon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, pause the game, and head into the 'Materia and Weapons' menu option. Here, you'll be given a list of every character in the game, whether they're in your current party or not, and it's through this that you can change any equipped weapons and Materia. Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Materia and weapons can be upgraded and customised via the 'Weapons' sub-option in each character's menu. You'll be given a list of weapons that you've unlocked so far for every character, and it's here that you can see attributes like attack power, magic attack power, and Materia slots. Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Press 'Triangle' while hovering over any weapon, and you'll be able to customise the Materia for the weapon. Every weapon has a predetermined number of Materia slots, and you can equip any Materia in any slot.

How to upgrade and unlock weapon abilities in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth It's here that you can also upgrade weapons. At the bottom of a weapon's menu, you'll see two or three weapon ability slots open for customisation. Here, you can equip any weapon ability, and every weapon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth comes with a certain number of predetermined abilities. Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix For example, you could equip an ability that increases your magic attack, or you could equip an ability that in turn increases a character's ability, like extending the duration of Tifa's Unbridled Strength skill, for example. It’s entirely up to you which abilities you equip for any weapon from the list available.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Cloud weapon list, including locations and abilities Here's a list of all of Cloud’s weapons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, including their abilities and where to find them: Weapon Ability Location Buster Sword Focused Thrust: Lunge towards an enemy with a piercing strike that hits multiple times. Significantly increases stagger. Granted at the start of the game Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Sleek Saber Firebolt Blade: Imbue your sword with fire and lightning while slicing at a fore. Can use while airborne. Purchased from a weapons vendor Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Rune Blade Disorder: Deliver a devastating attack while switching modes. Fills the ATB gauge when an attack connects. Can use while airborne. Purchased from a weapons vendor Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Umbral Blade Prime Mode: Strengthen Punisher mode. Hold down attack to deliver three consecutive strikes. Increases Berserk potency. Found in the chest on the first floor of Solemnitude Manor in The Dustbowl Settlement Ground Level

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Crystal Sword Infinity’s Edge: Wind up and unleash an overhead strike. Increases damage on stagger. Costs 2 ATB. Found in a chest in the Freight Corridor, Gongaga Reactor, Gongaga Region, southeast of Gongaga Village Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Igneous Saber Blade Burst: Unleash a wave of non-elemental Mako energy at an enemy in front of you with a slash of your sword. Purchased from the vendor in Nibelheim

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Slipstream Saber Counterstance: Brace for attacks and retaliate. Activate at the right time to reduce damage. Can use while airborne. Found in chest in Corridor of Trepidation, Labyrinth Ceiling, Temple of the Ancients

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Cloud best weapon recommendation in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Cloud's best weapon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the Slipstream Saber. Unfortunately it's not unlocked until right near the end of the game, but the Counterstance ability is brilliant for if you're constantly playing as Cloud and drawing the enemy's ire - it'll let you increase stagger metres while reducing damage taken at the same time. Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Aerith weapon list, including locations and abilities Here's a list of all of Aerith's weapons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, including their abilities and where to find them: Weapon Ability Location Guard Stick Arcane Ward: Conjure a ward. Attack spells cast within the ward will automatically be cast twice. Granted at the start of the game Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Timeless Rod Chrono Aegis: Rise a barrier that damages and temporarily freezes enemies who attempt to strike you. Purchased from a weapons vendor. Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Empress’s Scepter Radiant Ward: Conjure a ward that grants invincibility while casting spells. Strengthens Aerith’s basic attack. Purchased from a weapons vendor Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Wizard’s Rod Lustrous Shield: Conjures a magical shield that keeps enemies at bay and stops projectiles. Found in the chest behind the rest stop during the ascent to Mount Corel.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Ceremonial Staff ATB Ward: Conjures a ward. Fill ATB charges within the ward to increase your allies’ ATB gauges. Found in a chest next to the bench in Outcast’s Shore, Village of the Gi.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Gambanteinn Noble Sacrifice: Sacrifice yourself to revive fallen allies, restore their HP, and remove detrimental status effects. Costs 2 ATB. Found in the chest in Order’s Altar, Hall of Life Second Tier, Temple of the Ancients.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Aerith best weapon recommendation in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Aerith's best weapon is either the Wizard's Rod, or Ceremonial Staff, depending on the enemies you're facing. If you're going up against tougher foes in close quarters, the latter is great because it charges up ATB gauges rapidly, while the latter is better for repelling ranged attacks. Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Tifa weapon list, including locations and abilities Here's a list of all of Tifa's weapons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, including their abilities and where to find them: Weapon Ability Location Leather Gloves Divekick: Leap into the air and unleash a powerful kick. Granted at the start of the game Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Sylph Gloves Reverse Gale: Knock enemies into the air or bring them crashing down with a wind-aspected attack. Launches enemies towards you. Can use while airborne. Found in Northern Quarry - Storage, Mythril Quarry - 1st Tier, Mythril Mine

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Kaiser Knuckles Overpower: Use with other attacks to more effectively pressure enemies. Can use while airborne. Purchased from a weapons vendor Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Tiger Fangs Chi Trap: Create an orb of materialized chi that deals damage on contact. Found in chest in Output Regulation B1 in Gongaga Reactor

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Crystal Gloves Unfettered Fury: Imbue your unbridled attacks with non-elemental magic. Increases stagger. Found in a chest in Garm Pass, Northern Ridge, Mt. Nibelheim

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Jarngriepr True Strike: Deliver a tremendous blow at close range. Increased stagger damage bonus. Found in the chest in Corridor of Currents, Hall of Life - Second Tier, Temple of the Ancients

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Tifa best weapon recommendation in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Tifa's best weapon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the Jarngriepr, which, just like Cloud's Slipstream Saber, isn't unlocked until near the game's conclusion. Its True Strike ability is brilliant for increasing stagger metres at close range, which is great when paired with a Materia that lets Tifa attack with or independently from the player-controlled character, since she can be building up her ATB to let this ability loose. Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Barret weapon list, including locations and abilities Here's a list of all of Barret's weapons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, including their abilities and where to find them: Weapon Ability Location Gatling Gun Focused Shot: Consume all ATB charges to unleash a concentrated burst of energy. Significantly increases stagger Granted at the start of the game Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Hi-Calibre Rifle Bonus Round: Load your weapon with unique bullets that increase stagger and power up your attacks. Purchased from a weapons vendor Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Barrage Blaster Lifesaver: Temporarily increase your HP and take damage intended for other party members. Found in chest in Railway Control Tower, Coal Mines - First Floor, Mount Corel

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Vulcan Cannon Charging Uppercut: Rush towards an enemy and launch them into the air with a furious blow. Increases Charge. Found in the chest southwest of the Gold Saucer, just northeast of the Scrapyard Prison Cell Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Calamitous Bazooka Smackdown: Strike the ground and send nearby enemies flying. Found in the chest in the Gate of Anger, Chamber of Sacrifice, Cave of the Gi

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Battle Cry Turbulent Spirit: Significantly increases your ATB charge rate for a limited time. Can only be used once per battle. Found in chest in Corridor of Catastrophe, Hall of Life - First Tier, Temple of the Ancients

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Barret best weapon recommendation in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Barret's best weapon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the Battle Cry, primarily for its attack power and ability. Turbulent Spirit is great because it quickly lets you increase your ATB charge rate, and the cost of only being able to activate it once per battle is a very small price to pay. Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Red 13 weapon list, including locations and abilities Here's a list of all of Red 13's weapons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, including their abilities and where to find them: Weapon Ability Location Mythril Collar Stardust Ray: Unleash a devastating attack across a wide area. Costs 2 ATB. Granted at the start of the game Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Renegade’s Collar Crescent Claw: Slash at a foe. Deplete the gauge in Vengeance Mode to increase potency and range. Found in chest in Subterranean Terrace, Mine Depths - Lower Layer, Mythril Mine

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Silver Collar Chilling Roar: Retaliate with ice shards whenever hit by an attack. Charges the Vengeance Gauge when a counterattack lands. Purchased from a weapons vendor Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Amethyst Collar Supernatural Fervor: Grant Haste on all party members. Can only be used during Vengeance Mode. Costs 2 ATB. Found in chest in Colliery Number 1 in Old South Corel Mine, follow the path south from North Corel Village

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Golden Collar Watcher’s Respite: Deplete the Vengeance Gauge to heal allies. Potency proportional to amount expended. Found in the chest in Coolant Control B3 in Gongaga Reactor, southeast from Gongaga Village

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Mystic Collar Watcher’s Spirit: Deplete Vengeance Gauge to increase allies’ ATB. Potential proportional to amount expended. Found in the Hall of Diversion, Chamber of Folly, during the Let the Trials Begin main quest

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Brinsingamen Reaper Touch: Deliver a deadly strike. Potential is inversely proportional to current HP. Found in the chest in the Corridor of Repose, Hall of Life Second Tier, Temple of the Ancients

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Red 13 best weapon recommendation in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth The Brinsingamen is Red 13's best weapon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth because it boasts great physical and magical attack power, and it has the Reaper Touch ability. Because this becomes more powerful the lower Red 13's health is, keep it in your back pocket as a last-ditch gambit against a powerful boss like a Summon. Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Yuffie weapon list, including locations and abilities Here's a list of all of Yuffie's weapons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, including their abilities and where to find them: Weapon Ability Location 4-Point Shuriken Elemental Ninjutsu: Set an element to enhance and use for ninjutsu attacks. Granted when Yuffie joins your party Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Savage Dagger Blindside: Launch an attack even while immobilized or reeling from damage. Can use while airborne. Purchased from a weapons vendor Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Twin Viper Windstorm: Create a gust of wind that damages nearby enemies and launches them towards you. Found in a chest in the Preparation Plant, Coal Mines, Mount Corel

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Bird of Prey Doppelganger: Conjure a clone of yourself that temporarily mimics your actions. Can use while airborne. Found in a chest in Cissnei’s house in Gongaga Village

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Crystalline Cross Banishment: ATB spent on other commands increases damage dealt. Affinity charges with ninjutsu. Can use while airborne. Shares gauge with Purification. Found in chest in Utilador, Park - 1F, Gold Saucer

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Fuma Shuriken ATB spent on other commands increases the amount of HP and MP absorbed. Can use while airborne. Shares gauge with Banishment. Found in the chest in the Shrine of Ambition, Hall of Resurrection - First Tier, Temple of the Ancients

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Yuffie best weapon recommendation in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth The Crystalline Cross is the best weapon for Yuffie in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The reason we've picked this over the Fuma Shuriken is because the Banishment ability buffs damage dealt instead of health and MP absorbed, and it can also change elemental type depending on your ninjutsu option. Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Cait Sith weapon list, including locations and abilities Here's a list of all of Cait Sith’s weapons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, including their abilities and where to find them: Weapon Ability Location Yellow Megaphone Roll o’ the Dice: Roll a die. Resulting effect varies depending on which number appears. Granted when Cait Sith joins your party Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Iron Megaphone Fortune Telling: Deal great damage great or small - or perhaps just get your fortune told. Purchased from a weapons vendor Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Red Megaphone Moogle Kaboom: Turn your Moogle into a ticking time bomb that explodes when it leaves combat. Purchased from the weapons vendor in Cosmo Canyon

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Resounding Megaphone Moogle Mine: Use the Moogle to scatter landmines that explode upon enemy contact. Moderately increases stagger. Purchased from a weapons vendor Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Crystal Megaphone Moogle Magic: Use an equipped Summon’s ability. Can only use while while riding Moogle during battles in which Summons are available. Cooldown increases with each use. Purchased from the weapons vendor in Nibelheim

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Golden Megaphone Moogle Knuckle: Use the Moogle to deliver a fistful of pain. Increases stagger damage bonus. Found in chest in Specimen Testing Area, Mako Research Facility - Section W, underneath Shinra Manor

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix