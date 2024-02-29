How to skip Nibelheim in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Nibel-not.
Knowing how to skip Nibelheim in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will allow you to avoid a flashback to the mako reactor investigation and continue with the main storyline.
The important thing to note, however, is that you can only skip Nibelheim if you've played the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo and have kept the save data for said demo on PlayStation 5. If you haven't, then it's time to return to Nibelheim.
If you haven't deleted the demo's save data, then read on to learn how to skip Nibelheim in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.
How to skip Nibelheim in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Before we tell you how to skip Nibelheim in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, it's important to remember that this feature is only available to players who completed the Rebirth demo and have kept the save data on their PlayStation 5. If this does not apply to you, then you will have to play through the Nibelheim section of Chapter 1: Fall of a Hero.
If this does apply to you, then we recommend doing the following before starting the game to ensure you can skip Nibelheim.
To skip the Nibelheim flashback, you need to visit Rebirth's opening menu and select the 'Bonuses' option followed by 'Check Saved Data'. This will scan your PlayStation 5 for any Final Fantasy 7 related save data and, if you've played the demo, the ability to skip Nibelheim will be unlocked as well as any save carry over bonuses you're eligible for.
Now all you have to do is actually start playing Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and, when you come to the Nibelheim section in Chapter 1, you'll receive a prompt asking you whether you wish to skip it. If you're reading this guide, then I'm assuming you'll select 'Yes' and, after doing so, you'll find yourself in the village.
Good luck in your Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth adventure!