Knowing how to skip Nibelheim in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will allow you to avoid a flashback to the mako reactor investigation and continue with the main storyline.

The important thing to note, however, is that you can only skip Nibelheim if you've played the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo and have kept the save data for said demo on PlayStation 5. If you haven't, then it's time to return to Nibelheim.

If you haven't deleted the demo's save data, then read on to learn how to skip Nibelheim in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

