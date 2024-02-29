Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth save carry over bonuses and save transfer explained

The save carry over bonuses allow you to unlock some extra goodies in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth if you've previously played the Remake, Episode INTERmission or the Rebirth demo.

These bonuses can come in quite handy during your Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth adventure, especially during the game's opening hours. If you've played the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, you may also want to know if you can transfer your save data to Rebirth.

We answer this question below, along with taking a look at the Final Fantasy 7 save data carry bonuses and how to get them.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Can you transfer save data to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth? Sadly, you can not transfer your save data from the Final Fantasy 7 Remake into Rebirth. This means you're starting completely afresh with none of the weapons, gear, Materia or character levels you earned in Remake. (Unless you didn't play the Remake, then you wouldn't have any of these things anyway.) You can, however, unlock a selection of save data carry over bonuses from the Final Fantasy 7 Remake if you played it on the PlayStation 5, Episode INTERmission and/or from the Rebirth demo. Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Save data carry over bonuses in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Here are the save data carry over bonuses and which games you need data from to unlock them in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Leviathan Summon - Save data for Final Fantasy 7 Remake

- Save data for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Ramuh Summon - Save data for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Episode INTERmission

- Save data for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Episode INTERmission Kupo Charm - Save data for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo

- Save data for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo Survival Set - Save data for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo Remember - the Final Fantasy 7 Remake save data must be on your PlayStation 5 to unlock its bonus. There's also a selection of pre-order bonuses, which you can learn about on our everything you need to know about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth page. Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix