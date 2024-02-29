Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth save carry over bonuses and save transfer explained
Can you transfer save data from the Remake?
The save carry over bonuses allow you to unlock some extra goodies in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth if you've previously played the Remake, Episode INTERmission or the Rebirth demo.
These bonuses can come in quite handy during your Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth adventure, especially during the game's opening hours. If you've played the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, you may also want to know if you can transfer your save data to Rebirth.
We answer this question below, along with taking a look at the Final Fantasy 7 save data carry bonuses and how to get them.
On this page:
Can you transfer save data to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?
Sadly, you can not transfer your save data from the Final Fantasy 7 Remake into Rebirth. This means you're starting completely afresh with none of the weapons, gear, Materia or character levels you earned in Remake. (Unless you didn't play the Remake, then you wouldn't have any of these things anyway.)
You can, however, unlock a selection of save data carry over bonuses from the Final Fantasy 7 Remake if you played it on the PlayStation 5, Episode INTERmission and/or from the Rebirth demo.
Save data carry over bonuses in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Here are the save data carry over bonuses and which games you need data from to unlock them in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:
- Leviathan Summon - Save data for Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ramuh Summon - Save data for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Episode INTERmission
- Kupo Charm - Save data for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo
- Survival Set - Save data for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo
Remember - the Final Fantasy 7 Remake save data must be on your PlayStation 5 to unlock its bonus.
There's also a selection of pre-order bonuses, which you can learn about on our everything you need to know about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth page.
How to get the save data carry over bonuses in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
There are two ways in which you can check to see if you're eligible for the save data carry over bonuses in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The first is by selecting the 'Bonuses' option from the main menu, which can be done before you've even started properly playing the game. The second is via the 'DLC / Bonuses' option of the in-game 'System' menu.
While you can unlock the bonuses from either of these menus, you won't receive them until you've completed the flashback in Chapter 1: Fall of a Hero. If you attempt to unlock the bonuses before this point, you'll receive an instruction prompting you to complete said flashback.
Hope you enjoy the save data carry over bonuses in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth!