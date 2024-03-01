How to raise Party Level in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Figuring out how to raise your Party Level quickly in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth means you can unlock some of your team's best skills fast and make some of Rebirth's tougher challenges a bit easier to handle.

You earn Party Level XP from several sources, though not every method of raising your party level is efficient or even advisable in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

We've outlined how to raise your Party Level in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth below and explained what the benefits are of doing it.

On this page:

What is Party Level in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth? Your Party Level is separate from every character level in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and only increases when you gain party experience. Unlike with regular experience points, you can only earn Party XP by completing certain tasks in the open world - not from battles and boss fights. Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Increasing your party level unlocks new Folios for each character. Folios are where you can spend SP to learn new skills, including Synergy Skills, Synergy Abilities, and handy magic attacks that don't cost MP. The latter abilities quickly become important as you face down bosses with specific elemental weaknesses, including Midgardsormr, and limited access to magic and MP restoratives. Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Character folios unlock simultaneously as you reach new Party Levels. You can reset anyone's skills at any point without cost, so there's no harm in experimenting with different abilities to see what suits your needs the most.