How to raise Party Level in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
The fastest methods for levelling up your Party Level.
Figuring out how to raise your Party Level quickly in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth means you can unlock some of your team's best skills fast and make some of Rebirth's tougher challenges a bit easier to handle.
You earn Party Level XP from several sources, though not every method of raising your party level is efficient or even advisable in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.
We've outlined how to raise your Party Level in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth below and explained what the benefits are of doing it.
What is Party Level in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?
Your Party Level is separate from every character level in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and only increases when you gain party experience. Unlike with regular experience points, you can only earn Party XP by completing certain tasks in the open world - not from battles and boss fights.
Increasing your party level unlocks new Folios for each character. Folios are where you can spend SP to learn new skills, including Synergy Skills, Synergy Abilities, and handy magic attacks that don't cost MP. The latter abilities quickly become important as you face down bosses with specific elemental weaknesses, including Midgardsormr, and limited access to magic and MP restoratives.
Character folios unlock simultaneously as you reach new Party Levels. You can reset anyone's skills at any point without cost, so there's no harm in experimenting with different abilities to see what suits your needs the most.
How to raise your Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth party level
Party XP only comes from a handful of tasks, the most common of which you'll find in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's open world. Given how useful some of your folio abilities are, and how quickly battle difficulty ramps up, you may want to set aside some time and grind a few of these activities to unlock more skills and make combat a bit more manageable.
Complete World Intel tasks
Chadley's World Intel requests all reward you with 5 Party XP, and there's no shortage of things the Shinra android wants you to do outside Midgar. That said, some World Intel tasks are a bit more trouble than they're worth, at least from a Party XP standpoint.
Protorelic quests, for example, take a long time to complete. You should still complete them, but if you're trying to increase your party level, focus on Lifesprings, combat intel, and excavation intel first.
Activate Remnawave Towers
Activating Remnawave Towers technically falls under World Intel, but the activity is important enough to warrant pointing out on its own. Along with the usual 5 Party XP you get for completing World Intel tasks, you also get other nearby World Intel points of interest marked on your map.
Activating Remnawave Towers is an efficient way of pinpointing which activities you can tackle quickly before moving on to something else, and you can usually find Moogle Medals at each Remnawave Tower as well.
Take on side quests
Completing side quests of all kinds rewards you with a small amount of Party XP, and while they take longer than Chadley's requests, it's worth spending the time to complete them. Side quests usually take you to new parts of the region map - including Chocobo Stops for fast travel - or lead you to Queen's Blood players or other important NPCs.
More importantly, they often pair Cloud with another party member and deepen his relationship with them. Stronger relationships give the two characters some useful buffs in battle and make it more likely that they'll want to spend time with Cloud at the Gold Saucer, so it's a win-win situation all around.
Progress in the main story
You'll get 10 Party XP for completing major milestones in the story. It's the most Party XP you get from any activity, but these milestones are limited and take a long time to reach. Don't rely on this method alone to raise your Party Level.
