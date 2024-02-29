Zinc Ore is required to make a variety of items with the Transmuter in Final Fantasy 7.

You also need Zinc Ore to complete some quests in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, like The Saga of the Seaside Inn side quest in the Corel region. To help you find this resource quicker, we've detailed how to get Zinc Ore in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth below, but beware that you need to have unlocked the open area of Corel first.

How to get Zinc Ore Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

You get Zinc Ore by picking up ore deposits in the Corel region in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. These ore deposits containing Zinc Ore are most commonly found near rock formations and abandoned buildings in Corel, but your trusty Chocobo can also occasionally unearth Zinc Ore by sniffing out and pecking at dig spots.

This means if you're looking to make items in the Transmuter that require Zinc Ore, you need to wait until you complete the story section in Costa del Sol, as this allows you to explore the Corel region. To speed things along in Costa del Sol, check out our hidden Cactuar locations and Card Carnival pages.

We recommend you explore the area around the abandoned factory in the north of Corel if you're after a lot of ore deposits. There are also a few clumps of deposits found near the Sunrise Plateau Cache, on both sides of the waterfall. Following the roads in Corel and exploring Corel Caches will generally help with finding Zinc Ore as well.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

However, do keep in mind that what you get from an ore deposit is randomised, and Zinc Ore is actually quite rare. You might get Zinc Ore from a deposit the first time you gather it, then return to find that you've picked up the more common Iron Ore the next.

Keep an eye out for a bangle-like symbol above resources, as this means it's an ore or gem deposit. Gold-coloured bangle symbols contain rare gems or deposits like Gold Dust.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

If you're after Zinc Ore for the The Saga of the Seaside Inn quest, then you'll be happy to know that Amethysts are also found by picking up materials with the bangle symbols in Corel. You can also occasionally find Amethysts in chests, or by sniffing out dig spots with a Chocobo.

Lastly, if you're returning to this quest after getting further along in the story, then make sure you check out item vendors in other regions, as some of them can sell Zinc Ore. This can save time if luck is not on your side hunting for Zinc in Corel and you don't mind spending some Gil.

What is Zinc Ore used for in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

There may be more uses as you climb Transmuter Ranks and unlock Excavation Intel sites, but up to the Corel region, you need Zinc Ore to make:

Fortress Bracer

Star Pendant

Boiler Valve

The Boiler Valve is required to continue with the The Saga of the Seaside Inn side quest. You unlock the Boiler Valve's recipe by digging it up from the abandoned factory after visiting enough Lifesprings to get the Excavation Intel for the factory.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

All the best looking for Zinc Ore in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth!