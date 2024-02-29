Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Mythril Golem boss strategy

Mythril Golem is an enemy that has appeared in past Final Fantasy games but is a new boss you'll fight in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth in the aptly named Mythril Mine. In the original game, this was quite a short dungeon without any bosses, but this is actually the second boss in this area, and one that is more challenging as you have just two party members.

This follows a battle with the Turks, which then finds Barrett and Red XIII separated from the group. You'll encounter Mythril Golem towards the end of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Chapter 3 as you find a way to regroup with the others and leave the mine.

This guide will provide you with all the information you need to take on Mythril Golem so that you can continue your search for Sephiroth.

How to prepare for Mythril Golem in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Mythril Golem is weak to lightning but highly resistant to physical attacks. While that means you'll want to equip Barrett and Red XIII with Lightning Materia, they're not very strong magic users so this isn't something you can necessarily depend on. Not to worry though, your physical attacks can still be effective, as we'll get into more detail later. Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Firstly, as this chapter is recommended with a Level 19 party, you don't want to be underlevelled. That said, at this point in the story, you're stuck deep in the mine and separated from the group so you don't have a choice but to continue or restart the whole chapter. Fortunately, you'll also come across a rest bench and vending machines so that you can be prepared before the fight. This is also a perfect time to remind you that if you haven't bought new gear or spent SP to learn new skills in your party's folios, then now would be the time to do so. Because Mythril Golem hits hard, you want your defence as best as can be. You can buy Hunter's Bangle as well as Bulletproof Vest for both Barrett and Red XIII if you haven't already. In terms of skills, you should be able to unlock United Refocus for Barrett, which works with Red XIII to temporarily split the ATB gauge into three bars instead of two. A vital synergy skill to learn is Iron Defense, which allows you and your partner to create a temporary shield to reduce incoming damage. If you have SP to spare, then you can also unlock Electric Impulse, which allows Barrett to use a lightning-based attack that doesn't spend MP. Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix If you want to exploit the boss's weakness to lightning, equip one of your party members with Ramuh Summoning Materia, a bonus materia that you can unlock if you have saved data for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Intermission: Episode Yuffie. And don't forget, if this does get too difficult, there's also the option to change the difficulty!

How to defeat Mythril Golem in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth As Barrett is both party leader and the tankiest of the two, it's best to stick with him for this fight, though you'll also want to switch to Red XIII when the opportunity arises to build up his ATB to deliver a few attacks, which in turn builds up synergy points that will come in handy for this fight. Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Mythril Golem has hard-hitting attacks including Crush, a pretty self-explanatory AOE attack, Sweep, where it swings its arm to hit anything in front of its very wide arc, while Stalagmite Skewer, sends a trail of sharp rocks from the ground towards you. It's also built to withstand physical attacks, which makes the fight sound fairly one-sided. Fortunately it has one glaring weak spot, its head. When the fight starts, use Barrett's Overcharge right away to quickly build up your ATB so you can use Steelskin to improve your defence. Use his gun arm and lock on to Mythril Golem's head and fire away. While you'll only be chipping away its HP, this is great for quickly charging up your ATB, especially if you keep the button held down for a little boost at the end. Once the head is fractured, Mythril Golem will be in a pressured state giving you a short window to deal more damage as well as increase its stagger gauge. If you have managed to charge two ATB bars at this point, this is the opportune time to use Maximum Fury. However, be warned that while pressured, it will still come at you aggressively with Thrash, where it pounds its fist on the ground a few times. If it gets up close and you find yourself cornered, this is where Iron Defense will help mitigate the damage, but make sure you time it well. In any case, it's a more generous window than trying to perfect guard. Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix When its head is restored, it will charge up an even more powerful attack called Mythril Mallet. Get hit by this and both party members will eat a lot of damage. If you haven't used much of Red XIII then his spare ATB will be important to get in some heals. He will also build up his Vengeance Mode bar, which you can trigger with Triangle to increase his speed and attack, while you can also tap Triangle again to siphon some of the boss's HP. The trick is to make sure you're making use of both party members' abilities so that you've got Synergy gauges to use. If you're finding you're using up ATB too much when you have to heal then using Reunited Focus will be valuable for granting you with three ATB bars for a short time. But when Mythril Golem isn't pressured, make sure you continue attacking the head with Barrett's standard gun attacks to build up ATB then, when it's fractured and pressured, unload with either lightning-based attacks or Maximum Fury then switch to Red to use his attack abilities like Sidewinder, building up your synergy. When you've taken a third of Mythril Golem's HP, he'll use the nearby rocks to become even larger and tougher with two new body parts, a large and very sharp right arm and his spine made up of spiky stalagmite crystals. Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix One of its new attacks to watch out for is Crystal Shockwave, which takes a few seconds to charge up but sends out a huge AOE shockwave, so try to get clear of it when this comes up. It also has Laser Barrage which shoots out mythril spikes from its spine that home in on you, while its right arm can charge you with Drill Arm. Then there's Neodymium Laser, where it charges up a laser beam and fires straight. And if you were thinking of keeping your distance, it can also perform Leaping Strike, leaping in the air and landing right on you. For all the physical attacks, make use of Iron Defence and try to dodge the laser-based attacks, or otherwise hope you have a spare ATB to heal. And if an attack sends you flying, switch to Red so that he can get in some attacks. The way to pressure it is to still aim for its head, although it's a little trickier to lock onto with the other body parts. The right arm however can also be crippled to prevent it from using Drill Arm. The spine, however, is most resistant to damage so leave that until last. At this point, if you've kept up the pressure, you can stagger Mythril Golem and then focus on the spine while it's down. In fact, once the spine has been crippled, it will be pressured again and you'll actually be able to quickly stagger it again. When it's down to about a tenth of its HP, it will try to stage a comeback and reform with Repair. There's a quick way to finish this fight though if you have Ramuh equipped. You may have taken enough damage by this point for the Summon gauge to trigger so as soon as it's filled, go ahead and summon Ramuh to deal some heavy lightning attacks. As Barrett, play it safe and keep your distance from Mythril Golem until you've charged up two ATB bars so you can use Ramuh's Circuitous Bolt, which will hopefully be enough to finish it off.