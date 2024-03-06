How to pressure Thunderclaw in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Pressuring a Thunderclaw in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is one of the tasks you need to complete when taking on the sixth Fiend World Intel task from Chadley in the Grasslands Region.

This sparky variant of a Grasslands Wolf will keep you on your toes in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. They're much more agile than their original counterparts and you'll need to use a special type of attack to pressure them before time runs out.

Without further ado, gather your Materia and MP as we're here to show you how to pressure a Thunderclaw in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Thunderclaw location in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The Thunderclaw can be found in the north west part of the Grasslands Region. This enemy is part of the Fiend Intel 6: Voltaic Canine World Intel task from Chadley. There are two Thunderclaws at this location, but you can always retry the task if you fail to complete all of the tasks the first time.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

These are the Fiend Intel tasks for the Thunderclaw:

Pressure an enemy.

Stagger an enemy.

Defeat all enemies within the time limit.

How to Pressure a Thunderclaw in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

To pressure the Thunderclaw in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth you need to inflict a status effect on them once the bar underneath their health bar is over half full.

We found that these spells work best for pressuring Thunderclaws:

Bio - If you're attempting this battle when you're first in the Grasslands, equip Red XIII to your party for this.

Biora

Deprotect

Deshell

Essentially, any non-elemental status effect attack or spell that has a negative impact on the Thunderclaw will pressure them. The kind of status effect you can inflict on them will depend on which Materia you have equipped, how much MP you've got to use and at which point in the story you decide to take this Fiend duo on.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

As we revisited this Fiend battle later in the story, we had more options for inflicting a status effect on them than we did when we started off in the Grasslands, so if you don't manage to pressure them on your first few attempts then we recommend completing the region to gather more Materia and then return at another time.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth content, check out our guides that explain how to use Moogle Medals and how to get Golden Plumes. Also, take a look at our Folio Upgrade System explainer if you want to increase your party's strength and unique abilities.