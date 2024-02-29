Finding all of the Corel Chocobo Stop locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will make it far easier to explore the various terrain types around the region.

However, as with many things in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, it's not as simple as it sounds. You'll need to complete a fair few things before you can even think about getting a Chocobo to help on your adventures.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to get the Corel Chocobo and all the Corel Chocobo Stop locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

How to get the Corel Chocobo in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

You can get the Corel Chocobo in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth by paying 300 Gil for a Rental Pass at the Rent-a-Bird Stables. You will need to play through the main story quests in Costa del Sol and check out of the Seaside Inn before you can use a Chocobo.

You can find the Rent-a-Bird Stables at the location marked on the map below. If the icon isn't showing up on your map, you'll need to play through more of the story to unlock it.

After paying the Gil to get the Rental Pass you'll get the Corel Chocobo that's already wearing a nice new Costa del Sol outfit.

All Corel Chocobo Stop locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Here are all of the Corel Chocobo Stop locations in Final Fantasy Rebirth:

Remember, you need to repair the Chocobo Stops by walking up to the fallen signs beside them and holding down Triangle. Once you've repaired one, you can use it as a quick and easy fast travel point!

Remember, you need to repair the Chocobo Stops by walking up to the fallen signs beside them and holding down Triangle. Once you've repaired one, you can use it as a quick and easy fast travel point!