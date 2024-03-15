Choosing the best armor in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a tricky affair, especially as Materia gives you almost endless options for customising each piece to your own liking. However, when picking which piece to customise, it's best to go for ones with medium to high base defense stats and ones that often have plenty of Materia slots.

We should say that in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth you will need to put some work in and wait until the later chapters of the story before you can get your hands on the truly powerful armor pieces. That's mainly what our page is focusing on, an overall view of the very best bits you can get your hands on.

Without further ado, here are our picks for the best armor in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Best Armor in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Below you can find our picks for the best armor in FF7 Rebirth. However, there are a few things you should know about our list before diving in. We've mainly focused on the best pieces in the overall game for this list, meaning some items cannot be picked up until the later story chapters.

Most of the items we've chosen can be found during story missions or side quests, but there are two at the bottom of this last that can only be obtained through using the Item Transmuter with specific materials.

Also, it's important to remember that this is a general list based on the base stats and traits of each armor piece we've chosen. Your build choices and Materia selections may create more powerful pieces elsewhere.

In no particular order, here are the best armor pieces in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

Cetran Bangle

Physical Defense - 67

Magic Defense (Spirit) - 32

The Cetran Bangle is one you won't be able to get your hands on until the final few chapters of the game, but the wait is worth it. It may not seem like much on its own, especially as it doesn't have any Materia slots for you to use, but its strength is shown in its Physical Defense stat. At 67, this is a good option to have if you want to boost your chances of surviving a fight.

However, if you use this bangle, we do recommend picking an accessory and weapon with plenty of Materia slots in it for the character you equip it to.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Valkyrian Bangle

Physical Defense - 64

Magic Defense (Spirit) - 30

We admit that the Valkyrian Bangle is one of our personal favourite pieces of armor. Not only does it look very sleek and elegant, it has a high physical defence stat without any Materia enhancements added to it. Speaking of that, the bangle has six Materia slots for you to fill to customise it as much as you'd like to, giving it plenty of potential to be even stronger than it is when you find it.

However, the Magic Defense stat isn't one to ignore either, this is reasonably high when compared to other pieces you find across your adventures in Gaia.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Cetran Bracer

Physical Defense - 42

Magic Defense (Spirit) - 42

The matching numbers for its defensive stats are satisfying to look at, but the potential to boost the Centran Bracer's defensive power is why it's made this list. Again, it's a piece you won't get your hands on until the later chapters of the game but it's worth the wait. With a staggering eight Materia slots, there's no shortage of customisation options for this bracer.

Also, it's design echoes the Ancients and adds a badass vibe to anyone wearing it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Cetran Armlet

Physical Defense - 33

Magic Defense (Spirit) - 33

This armlet is, again, one you won't see until much later in the main story but it's worth the wait, just like the other Cetran pieces on this list. Though the base defense stats of this armlet is much lower than the bracer and bangles mentioned above, its the armlet's eight Materia slots that have earned its place on this list.

Also, when you compare the Cetran Armlet's physical and magic defense stats to items you've collected earlier in the story, they're still pretty impressive.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Enhanced Garm Bangle

Physical Defense - 62

Magic Defense (Spirit) - 29

This is the first of two craftable armor pieces that are on our list. The Enhanced Garm Bangle is an upgraded version of the Garm Bangle which can only be made in the Item Transmuter. The extremely high physical defense stat of this bangle somewhat redeems it's slightly disappoining magic defense stat. However, that being said, this piece also comes with five Materia slots that can be used to easily bring the magic defense up.

These are the materials you'll need to craft the Enhanced Garm Bangle:

x1 Garm Bangle - Bought in Nibelheim

x20 Exquisite Beast Hide

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Enhanced Resplendent Bracer

Physical Defense - 39

Magic Defense (Spirit) - 39

The final item on our list today is the Enhanced Resplendent Bracer. Now, you're probably looking at those numbers and wondering why we've bumped something else off of our list to put this one on it. The answer is simple, it doesn't take as long to get this item as it does to stumble upon the others!

You will still need to work through a big chunk of the story to get your hand on the Resplendent Bracer this upgraded version needs, but once you have it and reach the appropriate crafting level, it's a good one to have. Also, the base defense stats sitting at 39 each is only made more mangable by the fact the bracer has five Materia slots that you can use to enhance it however you see fit.

These are the materials you'll need to craft the Resplendent Bracer. You'll need to make this first:

x50 Chromite Ore - Mostly found in Cosmo Canyon

x5 Planet's Spirit

These are the materials you'll need to craft the Enhanced Resplendent Bracer:

x1 Resplendent Bracer

x5 Moonstone

x5 Crimsonite Crystal

x5 Moss Agate

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

