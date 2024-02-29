Waking up the Dead Businessmen in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is one of the final tasks you need to complete to get the Grasslands Protorelic back.

After multiple attempts at crushing their spirits, and bones, your final Phenomena Intel location for the Grasslands in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will once again bring you face to face with Beck's Badasses. However, you won't get far, as they're pretending to be Dead Businessmen.

A wake up call is in order, so we're here to show you how to wake up the Dead Businessmen in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to wake up the Dead Businessmen in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

To wake up the Dead Businessmen in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth you need to find a way to get the large yellow box on the ceiling to drop onto them.

The switch to release the crate to wake them up is by the front entrance to the warehouse. Stand at the front opening and look into the warehouse at the 'Businessmen' who are playing dead, then look to your right, you should see a switch here.

A rude awakening, but an awakening no less. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

When prompted, press and hold Triangle to release the box. You can't wake them up any other way, they somehow sleep through Cloud slicing them with his sword.

Once they're awake you'll need to fight Beck's Badasses and a Modded Sweeper to get your Protorelic back.

That's it for now! While you're exploring the Grasslands, check out our pages that show you all the Grasslands Chocobo Stop locations to unlock more Fast Travel options and all the Grasslands Cache locations if you want to get your hands on some extra goodies.