Encampment Vestiges contains the final Stage of Fort Condor in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, but getting there can be harder than the actual match.

You have to enter the location from an awkward path, so to speed things along, we've detailed how to get to Encampment Vestiges in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth below, but keep in mind that you need the Junon Chocobo first before you can start your journey.

For more help on your travels across Gaia, check out our pages on all Chocobo Stops in Junon, how to get Moogle Medals, and how to get Golden Plumes.

How to get to Encampment Vestiges in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

You need to follow a path from the southeast of the encampment using the Junon Chocobo to climb up and down graffiti walls to get to Encampment Vestiges in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The easiest way to do this is to start from the Piedmont Remnawave Tower just east of the Mogstool in Junon.

Then, follow the eastern road until you see a blue springseeker owl by one of the northern cliffs with yellow climbing ledges. Climb this cliff and keep following the bird to the very top, where you'll reach a Lifespring.

Look north from this exact map location to see the climbing cliff with yellow ledges. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Next, call your Chocobo and climb the nearby graffiti wall, then slide down the wall on the other side, and also slide down the next graffiti wall you see. After that, ignore the green fields and pond on the right to take a left and slide down the next two graffiti walls.

Now you can cross a small river in front of you to climb the next graffiti wall, which leads to a Chocobo chick and a Junon Chocobo Stop. We recommend fixing the stop to turn it into a Fast Travel location should you ever need to quickly get back to this area (and you're not in the mood to navigate 1000 walls).

Cross the river, then go right when you see the Chocobo chick. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Following the chick takes you left, but you actually need to turn right and go up the next two walls by the waterfall to get back on the right path towards Encampment Vestiges. Once you climb up the second wall, you'll come across the Crow's Camp Cache location. After you've found this Junon Cache's chests, call your Chocobo to climb up the graffiti wall by the next waterfall, then cross the wooden bridge across the river.

Now all you have to do is turn right after crossing the bridge to finally get to Encampment Vestiges in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Finally! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

If you need help getting the Protorelic, we've got a complete Fort Condor guide with all solutions, including the hard mode Stages.

Good luck taking on the fourth Stage of Fort Condor in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth!