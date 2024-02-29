Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trophy list, including how to earn every hidden trophy and Platinum trophy
All of the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trophies listed.
There are 61 trophies for you to earn in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, with this number including both the shown and hidden trophies.
Earning every trophy in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will not only see you complete it's storyline, but task you with achieving specific feats in both combat and the game's various mini-games. Getting the Platinum trophy might take some time, but, if you're a Final Fantasy fanatic, it will be time well spent.
We've listed all of the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trophies below to help you achieve this, along with how to earn every hidden trophy and how long it may take you to unlock the Platinum trophy.
On this page:
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trophy list
While there are 61 trophies for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, only 28 trophies are shown. The tasks for these non-hidden trophies range from completing certain acts in combat for the first time to achieving specific feats in mini-games and completing every Chapter on the Hard difficulty.
Here's every non-secret trophy you can earn in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:
|Trophy
|How to unlock it
|Grade
|The Planet's Hope
|Earn all of the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trophies.
|Platinum
|I Got This
|Win a battle.
|Bronze
|Exploitative Practices
|Exploit an enemy's weaknesses.
|Bronze
|Unfettered Friendship
|Free a bound ally.
|Bronze
|Staggered Learning
|Stagger an enemy.
|Bronze
|Break It Down
|Use a limit break.
|Bronze
|Fledgling Summoner
|Invoke a Summon.
|Bronze
|Team Player
|Use a Synergy Skill.
|Bronze
|No 'I' in 'Synergy'
|Use a Synergy Ability.
|Bronze
|Entering New Markets
|Complete a quest.
|Bronze
|Weapons 101
|Max out a weapon's ability proficiency.
|Bronze
|A Materia World
|Level up an orb of Materia.
|Bronze
|New Blood
|Raise your Queen's Blood rank.
|Bronze
|Caching In
|Complete your search of a cache location.
|Bronze
|I Brake for Chocobos
|Repair three Chocobo Stops.
|Bronze
|Expert Ex-kweh-vator
|Use a Chocobo to find two treasures buried by rabbits.
|Bronze
|You Work for Me Now
|Defeat a Summon in battle and obtain its Materia.
|Bronze
|Intelligence Aide
|Gather World Intel at five separate locations.
|Bronze
|Intelligence Specialist
|Gather World Intel at 50 separate locations.
|Bronze
|Director of Regional Intelligence
|Gather all pieces of World Intel in a region.
|Bronze
|Moogle Lover
|Max out your Moogle Emporium merchant rank.
|Bronze
|Materia Completionist
|Develop all possible Materia together with Chadley.
|Silver
|Piano Virtuoso
|Play all six Piano Outreach Association songs well enough to receive remuneration.
|Bronze
|Grind It Out
|Attain Level 70 with a character.
|Bronze
|Staggering Success
|Deal 300% or more damage to a staggered enemy.
|Bronze
|Well-Rounded
|Master all weapon abilities and limit breaks, including those found in folios.
|Bronze
|Of Hardy Stock
|Complete all chapters on Hard difficulty.
|Silver
|Virtually Renowned
|Complete all of Chadley's combat simulations.
|Silver
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth hidden trophy list
There are 33 hidden trophies in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth out of the 61 total trophies you can earn. These trophies are earned by progressing through the storyline, finding specific items or doing incredibly well in the Loveless performance.
Below you can find every hidden trophy in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:
|Trophy
|How to unlock it
|Grade
|Never Meet Your Heroes
|Complete Chapter 1.
|Bronze
|Swampy Situation
|Complete Chapter 2.
|Bronze
|Make Mine Black
|Complete Chapter 3.
|Bronze
|The President's Commendation
|Complete Chapter 4.
|Bronze
|Cryptic Cameo
|Complete Chapter 5.
|Bronze
|Fun in the Sun
|Complete Chapter 6.
|Bronze
|The Price of Progress
|Complete Chapter 7.
|Bronze
|Worth the Weight?
|Complete Chapter 8.
|Bronze
|Crying Out
|Complete Chapter 9.
|Bronze
|Stars Fell from My Eyes
|Complete Chapter 10.
|Bronze
|You're Not Murasaki
|Complete Chapter 11.
|Bronze
|Hearts Out, Dukes Up
|Complete Chapter 12.
|Bronze
|I'm Here for You
|Complete Chapter 13.
|Bronze
|Confluence of Worlds
|Complete Chapter 14.
|Bronze
|Founder's Bonus
|Obtain a Protorelic in the Grasslands.
|Bronze
|Fort Condor Commander
|Obtain a Protorelic in the Junon region.
|Bronze
|Cactuar Crusher
|Obtain a Protorelic in the Corel region.
|Bronze
|Honorary Turk
|Obtain a Protorelic in the Gongaga region.
|Bronze
|The Gambit Paid Off
|Obtain a Protorelic in the Cosmo Canyon region.
|Bronze
|Professional Handler
|Obtain a Protorelic in the Nibel region.
|Bronze
|Bladesman of Legend
|Defeat Gilgamesh.
|Silver
|7th, Assemble!
|Recruit all Midgar 7th Infantry units for the parade in Junon.
|Bronze
|Stealing the Show
|Win the prize for outstanding performance in the Junon parade.
|Bronze
|Card Royalty
|Win the Queen's Blood tournament held on board the Shrina-8.
|Bronze
|Critically Acclaimed
|Receive a review of S or higher for your performance in Loveless at the Gold Saucer.
|Bronze
|1-Star Startup
|Donate 10 items to the treasure trove at Johnny's Seaside Inn.
|Bronze
|3-Star Startup
|Donate 30 items to the treasure trove at Johnny's Seaside Inn.
|Bronze
|5-Star Startup
|Donate 60 items to the treasure trove at Johnny's Seaside Inn.
|Silver
|7-Star Startup
|Inform Johnny that you have donated all possible items to his treasure trove.
|Gold
|Polygonal Prizefighter
|Defeat Sephiroth in 3D Brawler.
|Bronze
|Are You Not Entertained?
|Complete all bouts in the Musclehead Colosseum.
|Bronze
|Hall of Famer
|Win all of the Chocobo races.
|Bronze
|My Job Here Is Done
|Complete all quests.
|Bronze
How easy is it to get the Platinum trophy in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?
We estimate it could take you anywhere between 100 to 150 hours to get the Platinum trophy for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. This is mostly due to the 'Of Hardy Stock' trophy requiring you to complete every chapter on the Hard difficulty setting. It's an achievement that heavily relies on your skill and understanding of the game, especially when it comes to those final bosses.
Outside of the 'Of Hardy Stock' trophy, a number of the trophies require you to reach specific levels of skill in a number of mini-games or, like the 'My Job Here is Done' trophy which tasks you with finishing every quest, completing every single thing in a set of activities. This further adds to the time you'll have to spend working towards the game's Platinum trophy, especially if you find a particular mini-game rather difficult like Chocobo racing. (You do have to win every Chocobo race to reach Platinum after all.)
Luckily, you can be tactical with a number of achievements to cut down on the amount of time you'll spend working towards that special Platinum trophy. 'Grind It Out' tasks you with reaching Level 70 for one character and one character only. This means you can focus on your favourite character in particular for this trophy without having to worry about getting your full party to the Level 70 mark.
It's also a good idea to use saving the game to your advantage, especially when it comes to the 'Stealing the Show' and 'Critically Acclaimed' trophies. Since these focus on reaching a specific rank in these activities, you may want to save before attempting them so, if you fail, you can easily try again without having to waste too much time.
In summary, it's important to remember that reaching the Platinum trophy in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is going to take a good amount of effort and, most likely, a lot of time. Still if this is one achievement you truly want to have, then it's worth the effort.
Best of luck collecting the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trophies!