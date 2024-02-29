Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trophy list, including how to earn every hidden trophy and Platinum trophy

There are 61 trophies for you to earn in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, with this number including both the shown and hidden trophies.

Earning every trophy in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will not only see you complete it's storyline, but task you with achieving specific feats in both combat and the game's various mini-games. Getting the Platinum trophy might take some time, but, if you're a Final Fantasy fanatic, it will be time well spent.

We've listed all of the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trophies below to help you achieve this, along with how to earn every hidden trophy and how long it may take you to unlock the Platinum trophy.

On this page:

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trophy list While there are 61 trophies for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, only 28 trophies are shown. The tasks for these non-hidden trophies range from completing certain acts in combat for the first time to achieving specific feats in mini-games and completing every Chapter on the Hard difficulty. Here's every non-secret trophy you can earn in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Trophy How to unlock it Grade The Planet's Hope Earn all of the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trophies. Platinum I Got This Win a battle. Bronze Exploitative Practices Exploit an enemy's weaknesses. Bronze Unfettered Friendship Free a bound ally. Bronze Staggered Learning Stagger an enemy. Bronze Break It Down Use a limit break. Bronze Fledgling Summoner Invoke a Summon. Bronze Team Player Use a Synergy Skill. Bronze No 'I' in 'Synergy' Use a Synergy Ability. Bronze Entering New Markets Complete a quest. Bronze Weapons 101 Max out a weapon's ability proficiency. Bronze A Materia World Level up an orb of Materia. Bronze New Blood Raise your Queen's Blood rank. Bronze Caching In Complete your search of a cache location. Bronze I Brake for Chocobos Repair three Chocobo Stops. Bronze Expert Ex-kweh-vator Use a Chocobo to find two treasures buried by rabbits. Bronze You Work for Me Now Defeat a Summon in battle and obtain its Materia. Bronze Intelligence Aide Gather World Intel at five separate locations. Bronze Intelligence Specialist Gather World Intel at 50 separate locations. Bronze Director of Regional Intelligence Gather all pieces of World Intel in a region. Bronze Moogle Lover Max out your Moogle Emporium merchant rank. Bronze Materia Completionist Develop all possible Materia together with Chadley. Silver Piano Virtuoso Play all six Piano Outreach Association songs well enough to receive remuneration. Bronze Grind It Out Attain Level 70 with a character. Bronze Staggering Success Deal 300% or more damage to a staggered enemy. Bronze Well-Rounded Master all weapon abilities and limit breaks, including those found in folios. Bronze Of Hardy Stock Complete all chapters on Hard difficulty. Silver Virtually Renowned Complete all of Chadley's combat simulations. Silver Image credit: Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth hidden trophy list There are 33 hidden trophies in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth out of the 61 total trophies you can earn. These trophies are earned by progressing through the storyline, finding specific items or doing incredibly well in the Loveless performance. Below you can find every hidden trophy in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Trophy How to unlock it Grade Never Meet Your Heroes Complete Chapter 1. Bronze Swampy Situation Complete Chapter 2. Bronze Make Mine Black Complete Chapter 3. Bronze The President's Commendation Complete Chapter 4. Bronze Cryptic Cameo Complete Chapter 5. Bronze Fun in the Sun Complete Chapter 6. Bronze The Price of Progress Complete Chapter 7. Bronze Worth the Weight? Complete Chapter 8. Bronze Crying Out Complete Chapter 9. Bronze Stars Fell from My Eyes Complete Chapter 10. Bronze You're Not Murasaki Complete Chapter 11. Bronze Hearts Out, Dukes Up Complete Chapter 12. Bronze I'm Here for You Complete Chapter 13. Bronze Confluence of Worlds Complete Chapter 14. Bronze Founder's Bonus Obtain a Protorelic in the Grasslands. Bronze Fort Condor Commander Obtain a Protorelic in the Junon region. Bronze Cactuar Crusher Obtain a Protorelic in the Corel region. Bronze Honorary Turk Obtain a Protorelic in the Gongaga region. Bronze The Gambit Paid Off Obtain a Protorelic in the Cosmo Canyon region. Bronze Professional Handler Obtain a Protorelic in the Nibel region. Bronze Bladesman of Legend Defeat Gilgamesh. Silver 7th, Assemble! Recruit all Midgar 7th Infantry units for the parade in Junon. Bronze Stealing the Show Win the prize for outstanding performance in the Junon parade. Bronze Card Royalty Win the Queen's Blood tournament held on board the Shrina-8. Bronze Critically Acclaimed Receive a review of S or higher for your performance in Loveless at the Gold Saucer. Bronze 1-Star Startup Donate 10 items to the treasure trove at Johnny's Seaside Inn. Bronze 3-Star Startup Donate 30 items to the treasure trove at Johnny's Seaside Inn. Bronze 5-Star Startup Donate 60 items to the treasure trove at Johnny's Seaside Inn. Silver 7-Star Startup Inform Johnny that you have donated all possible items to his treasure trove. Gold Polygonal Prizefighter Defeat Sephiroth in 3D Brawler. Bronze Are You Not Entertained? Complete all bouts in the Musclehead Colosseum. Bronze Hall of Famer Win all of the Chocobo races. Bronze My Job Here Is Done Complete all quests. Bronze Image credit: Square Enix