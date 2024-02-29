Long read: Who is qualified to make a world?

In search of the magic of maps.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trophy list, including how to earn every hidden trophy and Platinum trophy

All of the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trophies listed.

Image credit: Square Enix
Lottie Lynn avatar
Guide by Lottie Lynn Guides Editor
Published on

There are 61 trophies for you to earn in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, with this number including both the shown and hidden trophies.

Earning every trophy in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will not only see you complete it's storyline, but task you with achieving specific feats in both combat and the game's various mini-games. Getting the Platinum trophy might take some time, but, if you're a Final Fantasy fanatic, it will be time well spent.

We've listed all of the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trophies below to help you achieve this, along with how to earn every hidden trophy and how long it may take you to unlock the Platinum trophy.

On this page:

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trophy list

While there are 61 trophies for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, only 28 trophies are shown. The tasks for these non-hidden trophies range from completing certain acts in combat for the first time to achieving specific feats in mini-games and completing every Chapter on the Hard difficulty.

Here's every non-secret trophy you can earn in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

TrophyHow to unlock itGrade
The Planet's HopeEarn all of the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trophies.Platinum
I Got ThisWin a battle.Bronze
Exploitative PracticesExploit an enemy's weaknesses.Bronze
Unfettered FriendshipFree a bound ally.Bronze
Staggered LearningStagger an enemy.Bronze
Break It DownUse a limit break.Bronze
Fledgling SummonerInvoke a Summon.Bronze
Team PlayerUse a Synergy Skill.Bronze
No 'I' in 'Synergy'Use a Synergy Ability.Bronze
Entering New MarketsComplete a quest.Bronze
Weapons 101Max out a weapon's ability proficiency.Bronze
A Materia WorldLevel up an orb of Materia.Bronze
New BloodRaise your Queen's Blood rank.Bronze
Caching InComplete your search of a cache location.Bronze
I Brake for ChocobosRepair three Chocobo Stops.Bronze
Expert Ex-kweh-vatorUse a Chocobo to find two treasures buried by rabbits.Bronze
You Work for Me NowDefeat a Summon in battle and obtain its Materia.Bronze
Intelligence AideGather World Intel at five separate locations.Bronze
Intelligence SpecialistGather World Intel at 50 separate locations.Bronze
Director of Regional IntelligenceGather all pieces of World Intel in a region.Bronze
Moogle LoverMax out your Moogle Emporium merchant rank.Bronze
Materia CompletionistDevelop all possible Materia together with Chadley.Silver
Piano VirtuosoPlay all six Piano Outreach Association songs well enough to receive remuneration.Bronze
Grind It OutAttain Level 70 with a character.Bronze
Staggering SuccessDeal 300% or more damage to a staggered enemy.Bronze
Well-RoundedMaster all weapon abilities and limit breaks, including those found in folios.Bronze
Of Hardy StockComplete all chapters on Hard difficulty.Silver
Virtually RenownedComplete all of Chadley's combat simulations.Silver
Image credit: Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth hidden trophy list

There are 33 hidden trophies in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth out of the 61 total trophies you can earn. These trophies are earned by progressing through the storyline, finding specific items or doing incredibly well in the Loveless performance.

Below you can find every hidden trophy in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

TrophyHow to unlock itGrade
Never Meet Your HeroesComplete Chapter 1.Bronze
Swampy SituationComplete Chapter 2.Bronze
Make Mine BlackComplete Chapter 3.Bronze
The President's CommendationComplete Chapter 4.Bronze
Cryptic CameoComplete Chapter 5.Bronze
Fun in the SunComplete Chapter 6.Bronze
The Price of ProgressComplete Chapter 7.Bronze
Worth the Weight?Complete Chapter 8.Bronze
Crying OutComplete Chapter 9.Bronze
Stars Fell from My EyesComplete Chapter 10.Bronze
You're Not MurasakiComplete Chapter 11.Bronze
Hearts Out, Dukes UpComplete Chapter 12.Bronze
I'm Here for YouComplete Chapter 13.Bronze
Confluence of WorldsComplete Chapter 14.Bronze
Founder's BonusObtain a Protorelic in the Grasslands.Bronze
Fort Condor CommanderObtain a Protorelic in the Junon region.Bronze
Cactuar CrusherObtain a Protorelic in the Corel region.Bronze
Honorary TurkObtain a Protorelic in the Gongaga region.Bronze
The Gambit Paid OffObtain a Protorelic in the Cosmo Canyon region.Bronze
Professional HandlerObtain a Protorelic in the Nibel region.Bronze
Bladesman of LegendDefeat Gilgamesh.Silver
7th, Assemble!Recruit all Midgar 7th Infantry units for the parade in Junon.Bronze
Stealing the ShowWin the prize for outstanding performance in the Junon parade.Bronze
Card RoyaltyWin the Queen's Blood tournament held on board the Shrina-8.Bronze
Critically AcclaimedReceive a review of S or higher for your performance in Loveless at the Gold Saucer.Bronze
1-Star StartupDonate 10 items to the treasure trove at Johnny's Seaside Inn.Bronze
3-Star StartupDonate 30 items to the treasure trove at Johnny's Seaside Inn.Bronze
5-Star StartupDonate 60 items to the treasure trove at Johnny's Seaside Inn.Silver
7-Star StartupInform Johnny that you have donated all possible items to his treasure trove.Gold
Polygonal PrizefighterDefeat Sephiroth in 3D Brawler.Bronze
Are You Not Entertained?Complete all bouts in the Musclehead Colosseum.Bronze
Hall of FamerWin all of the Chocobo races.Bronze
My Job Here Is DoneComplete all quests.Bronze
Image credit: Square Enix

How easy is it to get the Platinum trophy in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

We estimate it could take you anywhere between 100 to 150 hours to get the Platinum trophy for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. This is mostly due to the 'Of Hardy Stock' trophy requiring you to complete every chapter on the Hard difficulty setting. It's an achievement that heavily relies on your skill and understanding of the game, especially when it comes to those final bosses.

Outside of the 'Of Hardy Stock' trophy, a number of the trophies require you to reach specific levels of skill in a number of mini-games or, like the 'My Job Here is Done' trophy which tasks you with finishing every quest, completing every single thing in a set of activities. This further adds to the time you'll have to spend working towards the game's Platinum trophy, especially if you find a particular mini-game rather difficult like Chocobo racing. (You do have to win every Chocobo race to reach Platinum after all.)

Image credit: Square Enix

Luckily, you can be tactical with a number of achievements to cut down on the amount of time you'll spend working towards that special Platinum trophy. 'Grind It Out' tasks you with reaching Level 70 for one character and one character only. This means you can focus on your favourite character in particular for this trophy without having to worry about getting your full party to the Level 70 mark.

It's also a good idea to use saving the game to your advantage, especially when it comes to the 'Stealing the Show' and 'Critically Acclaimed' trophies. Since these focus on reaching a specific rank in these activities, you may want to save before attempting them so, if you fail, you can easily try again without having to waste too much time.

Image credit: Square Enix

In summary, it's important to remember that reaching the Platinum trophy in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is going to take a good amount of effort and, most likely, a lot of time. Still if this is one achievement you truly want to have, then it's worth the effort.

Best of luck collecting the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trophies!

More on this topic