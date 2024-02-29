All Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Seventh Infantry locations

You need to find at least five Seventh Infantry units in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth in order to start the Junon Parade.

However, if you find all 10 Seventh Infantry locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you get more choice when picking formations, and unlock the '7th Assemble' Trophy as a nice bonus. We've detailed all of these squad locations below, and also have a brief Junon Parade formations explainer.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Seventh Infantry location 1

The first Seventh Infantry location is inside The Glabrescent Bar in the southeastern corner of the Shopping Center on the Main Street - City Center level. All you have to do is go down the stairs and activate the cutscene to get the troops to join your drill team.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Seventh Infantry location 2

The second Seventh Infantry group is inside The Full Arsenal store in the southwestern corner of the Shopping Center on the Main Street - City Center level, just across from the first group's location. Go down the stairs behind the vendors and talk to the two soldiers chatting about the Masterworks Canon to add them to your drill team.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Seventh Infantry location 3

To find the third Seventh Infantry location in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, go to the Cecilia's of Junon store right beside The Full Arsenal store, and take a right when you enter. Talk to the group of soldiers to recruit another group to your drill team.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Seventh Infantry location 4

Next, to find the fourth Seventh Infantry location go to Shopping Center 3F on Main Street - Upper Level, a floor up from Maghanata Books in the western part of the complex. The soldiers you need to talk to are admiring the weapon cases to the left of the Accessories vendor.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Seventh Infantry location 5

The fifth Seventh Infantry location is in the Barracks - Assembly Room on the Main Street - Middle Level, accessed by going through the door leading to the Barracks beside Maghanata Books. Talk to the reporter and soldier to add another group to your drill team.

Now that five units have been found, you can go to the quest marker and start the Junon Parade. However, to get the easiest and hardest formations, you have to find more units. Finding all ten also rewards the '7th Assemble!' Trophy, so we recommend searching for the last five if you're a completionist, or want to have every choice available when deciding on a formation.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Seventh Infantry location 6

From the last location, go up the stairs and into the Barracks - Briefing Room on Main Street - Upper Level to find the sixth Seventh Infantry location. The troopers are in the northeastern corner of the room.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Seventh Infantry location 7

You can now leave the barracks and go across to the other side of the Shopping Center to take two sets of stairs up into Le Sourie bar to find the next Seventh Infantry location. They're chatting just across from the bar.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Seventh Infantry location 8

Next, head through the open doorway in the northwestern corner of the Shopping Center into Larboard Garrison - Reception and go all the way to the right, then down the stairs. The eighth Seventh Infantry location is found here in Larboard Garrison - Storeroom on Main Street - Lower Level. They're the group of soldiers playing with figures by the sofas and table at the back.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Seventh Infantry location 9

The last two groups are outside, so exit the Shopping Centre and go to the unit taking a photo with a Rufus Shinra cutout located behind the Materia vendor icon on the eastern side of Main Street - City Center. You then need to take a photo of the enthusiastic troops with the cutout to add them to your drill team. If you take a good enough photo, you get to keep the Rufus Shinra cutout. We're sure Avalanche won't have a problem with Cloud carrying that about…

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Seventh Infantry location 10

The last Seventh Infantry location in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is up by the railing on the western side of Main Street - City Center. The troops are staring up at the cannon above. Once you add them to your drill team, you will pop the '7th Assemble!' Trophy, and can now follow the quest marker to pick your preferred Junon Parade formation.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Junon Parade formations explained

What formation you pick for the Junon Parade determines how easy the minigame is during the actual performance. If your performances are all set at one star difficulty, for example, then you're going to have simpler button inputs during your performance. It will mostly be tapping red buttons as they appear, with the occasional button hold or rapid tap.

On the other hand, if you pick a formation that gives your performances two or three star difficulties, you'll see a lot more button holding and rapid button press prompts show up. They will also be closer together, making it harder to time.

In our experience, with a high enough formation bonus, it's tougher to perform at two and three star Parade formations, but it's also more forgiving when allocating your team points, and punishes you slightly less for messing up.

You'll know you've done the best you can in the Junon Parade if the 'Stealing the Show' Trophy pops and you get the notification that your relationship has improved with Tifa.

To get all formations at a one star difficulty, link all five Security Officers.

To get the formations at a one, two, and three star difficulty, link two Security Officers, two Grenadiers, and place one Riot Trooper in the middle.

Finally, to get all formations at a three star difficulty, link two Grenadiers, two Riot Troopers, and place one Flametrooper in the middle.

Enjoy the Junon Parade!