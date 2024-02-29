You have to pick between the bovine meat, monster flesh, or peculiar greens during the 'Dreaming of Blue Skies' quest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Although the outcome of each choice is very minor (a different quality of commemorative photo), we've detailed the full choice consequences in our Dreaming of Blue Skies walkthrough for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth below.

How to start Dreaming of Blue Skies in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

To unlock the 'Dreaming of Blue Skies' side quest, you first have to complete the 'When Words Won't Do' side quest, which appears on the Under Junon noticeboard after you complete the first small part of Junon's story. Specifically, it's unlocked after you complete the 'Friends Together Again' main quest in Under Junon during Chapter 4.

Once you complete 'When Words Won't Do', follow Toby into the Crow's Nest, then go to the noticeboard further down to see the new side quests available to pick up 'Dreaming of Blue Skies'.

Then, to start 'Dreaming of Blue Skies', begin your journey from the Crow's Nest settlement and climb its western hill until you come across a long, elevated wooden bridge. Follow the bridge to the top of Condor Hill, then speak with Colin to begin.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Dreaming of Blue Skies walkthrough

Your first objective in 'Dreaming of Blue Skies' is to head to the hunting spot so you can get some cow's meat to feed the Condor.

Head to the Hunting Spot

There's a Remnawave Tower to the north or south of the cow's location that you can Fast Travel to, as well as a Grasslands Chocobo Stop. If you haven't unlocked these yet, then you should Fast Travel to the entrance of Crow's Nest, then take the path west to get to the spot.

When you're close enough, Cloud will crouch, and it looks like you have to sneak up to the cow. However, the cow will run away no matter how sneaky you are, so don't panic when this happens, you haven't messed up the quest!

Track down the Condor's dinner

Next, use your Chocobo to pick up the cow's scent (hold up on the d-pad), then follow the floating orb to the cow's new location. Defeat the Ignilisk enemies that appear, then watch as the poor cow gets flown away by another fiend (it's not having a very good day).

Track down the dinner thief and head into the fiend's lair

Use your Chocobo to pick up the scent again, then follow the floating orb past multiple climbing spots and into the fiend's cave, where you'll have to leave your Chocobo behind. We recommend equipping Wind Materia and choosing some party members who can attack flying enemies, because, yep, you now have to fight the Mystic Dragon fiend.

The Mystic Dragon is actually a pretty powerful enemy, so make sure you block or parry its attacks when you see the red text beside it, telling you what move it's going to do next. Linking the Auto-Cast Materia with Healing Materia on a character you don't want to manually control can help too.

Once the Mystic Dragon is defeated, it's time to choose an item to take from the cave…

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth bovine meat, monster flesh, or peculiar greens choice consequences

You should pick the bovine meat if you want the best quality of commemorative photo at the end of the Dreaming of Blue Skies quest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. However, your choice doesn't really matter, as you get the same Materia as a reward no matter what food item you choose, and Cloud's relationship with Tifa improves the exact same amount.

Here's what type of photo you get for each food choice in the cave:

Bovine meat - Well-composed Condor photograph.

- Well-composed Condor photograph. Monster flesh - Nice Condor photograph.

- Nice Condor photograph. Peculiar greens - Blurry Condor photograph.

If it helps with your decision, here's what each picture looks like:

Left to right: The blurry, nice, and well-composed photos.

Once you've made your decision in the cave, head back to Colin up the wooden bridge west of Crow's Nest and watch the end of the quest play out. The full Dreaming of Blue Skies quest rewards are:

Relationship with Tifa improves.

Warding Materia.

Commemorative photo.

All the best exploring the rest of Junon!