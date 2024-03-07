Best Junon Parade formation in FF7 Rebirth

Getting the Outstanding Achievement Award for the Junon Parade in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the icing on the cake after a mix up leaves Cloud, Tifa and Aerith performing in a parade in front of the President of Shinra.

You are guaranteed to get the President's Commendation award in this Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Chapter, but the Outstanding Achievement Award is one you'll need to prove yourself for and you'll get the 'Stealing The Show' Trophy for obtaining it.

We're here to show you the best Junon Parade Formation in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Performing in the Junon Parade in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth explained

To perform in the Junon Parade you'll need to use the indicated command when the glowing rhythm line hits the command icon on your screen. For a perfect performance, make sure you hit the command when the white line around the command has closed in aroud the outer rim of it at the same time as the rhythm line hits it.

The colour of the command will tell you exactly what you need to do in that moment:

Red Diamonds - Tap the indicated button once.

- Tap the indicated button once. Yellow Pentagons - Tap the indicated button repeatedly in time with the yellow dots between the first pentagon and second one.

- Tap the indicated button repeatedly in time with the yellow dots between the first pentagon and second one. Blue Hexagons - Press and hold the indicated command, releasing when you hit the last hexagon.

The buttons themselves aren't too complicated to follow but the camera angles used throughout the parade will make it harder to get the timing right, especially if you easily get motion sick.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

How to get the Outstanding Achievement award in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

To get the Outstanding Achievement award for the Junon Parade in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth you need to score at least 100,000 positive votes at the end of your performance. Although most of that score comes from getting a high and almost perfect score, it's also drawn from your Unit line up and overall formations performed.

We strongly advise creating a save file just before you speak to the Commander in Upper Junon to start the parade. This way, if you don't get the award, you can jump back to this moment to alter your Units and try again.

Best Junon Parade formation in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

You can increase your chances of reaching the 100,000+ positive votes on the Junon Parade by performing three of the three-star formations accurately. You'll need to find all of the Seventh Infantry Units around Upper Junon to give yourself the best chance of opening up the right formation options.

To get all three of the three-star formation performance options for your parade performance, this is the best Junon Parade formation:

x2 Grenadiers

x1 Flametrooper

x2 Riot Troopers

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

You can boost your score even further by getting combo streaks during the parade by successfully excecuting the commands without making any mistakes between them.

Junon Parade rewards in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth explained

If you get the correct amount of positive votes, your Unit will be given the Outstanding Achievement Award at the ceremony after the parade ends.

Getting this will give you the hidden 'Stealing The Show' Trophy and improves your relationship with Tifa and Aerith. If the award is given to the Midgar Mobile Unit, you'll need to go back to your previous save file and try again.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth content, check out our Fort Condor guide or our Folios Upgrade System explainer. Also, while you're in the area, take a look at our page listing all of the Junon Chocobo Stop locations too.