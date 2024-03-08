How to get the Nibelheim Chocobo in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

To fully explore Nibelheim in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you first have to get the Nibelheim Chocobo.

Getting Selena works a little differently than wrangling the other Chocobos in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, as you have to guide her towards you by throwing bait, instead of using minecarts to sneak Cloud forward. To help you get back to exploring, we've detailed how to catch the Nibelheim Chocobo below, and also have its exact map location.

How to get Nibelheim Chocobo in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

You need to find the Chocobo Intel: Feathered Waverunners location and then complete a new minigame to get the Nibelheim Chocobo in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The Nibelheim Chocobo Intel is located just southeast of the airstrip, opposite a Remnawave Tower.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

It's important to get the Nibelheim Chocobo as soon as possible, as you can't access certain areas in Nibelheim without using its Chocojet ability to blast water below and propel you high into the air.

How to catch Nibelheim Chocobo in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

You have to complete a new type of Chocobo wrangling minigame before you can catch Selena, the Nibelheim Chocobo. Instead of using minecarts to sneak your way towards Selena, you have to throw chocobo bait and guide it in between the spiky, green plants. These plants disappear for a short while, letting Selena walk through them into the next area.

However, if Selena fills the red, circular bar above her head by hitting too many of the plants, she'll run away and you'll have to try the minigame again. Thankfully, there are checkpoints at certain bits that reset the Chocobo's red bar and start the minigame further up, so you don't have to go back to the start.

To start, climb the hill towards Selena's location and pick up a few pieces of Chocobo bait near the edge of the cliff. Then, throw a Chocbo bait close enough to Selena to get her to follow the Chocobo tracks in the ground.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

At this first line of spiky plants, get Selena close enough to them without touching any, then throw the Chocobo bait just before a section disappears to guide Selena to the other side. At this point, you'll unlock your first checkpoint.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Do the same for the next line of plants: place Selena close to them by guiding her with the bait, then throw another bait to the other side right before a section of plants disappear to guide her to the other side.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Now, guide her to the Chocobo tracks again with the bait to unlock another checkpoint. This next bit involves some quick throwing, so watch the pattern of the rising and falling plants if you need some help with working out the timing.

When the first small section of plants falls, throw a bait to place Selena on top of them, then almost immediately aim to the left and throw another bait, just before the next section of plants are about to fall.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Wait a few seconds, then throw another bait on the safe patch by the tracks again, right before the plants are about to disappear.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Guide Selena a bit further up with bait, then throw a bait on the next patch of plants in the middle, when they disappear.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Throw another bait when the next clump of plants disappear.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Wait a bit, then throw a bait on the safe patch of land when the last section of plants disappear,

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Now all you have to do is guide Selena into the patch of grass at the bottom of the hill, then sneak up to finally catch the Nibelheim Chocobo!