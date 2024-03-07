All Gongaga Cache locations in FF7 Rebirth

Finding all of the Gongaga Cache locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is well worth your time as each one contains two or more chests filled with loot to make your journey that bit easier.

Some Cache chests in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth are easy to find, you can simply turn around and there they are. However, some are well hidden and can take a while to find.

That's where we come in! We're here to show you all of the Gongaga Cache locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and how to get all of the chests at each one.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All Gongaga Cache locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Here are all of the Gongaga Cache locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth that we've found so far:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Mushroom Storage Fishing Hole Watchman's Lookout Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Reactor Construction Site Mako Wastes Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Cliffside Storehouse

How to get all Mushroom Storage chests in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

There are two chests at Mushroom Storage and, luckily, they're both extremely close to eachother. In this Cache area, look for the Chocobo Stop. When you find it, you should also find a tunnel behind it going through the cliff with its ceiling being supported by wooden beams.

Head through this tunnel from the Chocobo Stop side and you'll find the first chest on your right, tucked away in a little nook between two beams.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

The second chest will then be a bit further in the tunnel on your left, it's next to a crate that has a lamp sitting on it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

How to get all Fishing Hole chests in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

There are three chests to find at the Fishing Hole. To find the first chest, enter the Cache area through fast travel and then immediately look to your left. The first chest will be sitting up on a ledge here.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

From this location, turn around so you're facing north west (towards Izo's Shed) and you should be facing another large rock formation. The second chest is sitting on the rocks here.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Now, the third chest is at the very top of this rock formation. Use the path indicated below to climb up to the ledge where the final chest is.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

How to get all Watchman's Lookout chests in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

There are two chests at Watchman's Lookout. To find the first one, head up the watchtower steps until you come to a landing that has a small opening on its left which leads to a grassy area.

Exit the steps here and follow the path around to the right side of the grassy area where you'll find the first chest.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

To find the second chest, go back to the watchtower and climb all the way to the top. The final chest is here.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

How to get all Reactor Construction Site chests in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

There are two chests at the Reactor Construction Site. The first one can be found underneath a window panel against a metal building near a large airvent and flame lit torch.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

To find the second chest, walk around the other side of this building and then look around until you see a suspended platform in the middle of a small area surrounded by taller machinery parts. The chest is underneath this platform.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

How to get all Mako Wastes chests in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

There are two chests at Mako Wastes, this is quite a small cache area so you won't have far to look for each one. The first chest is at the base of a semi-tall rock formation near some Shinra boxes. It'll be easier to find this formation if you make sure the Gongaga Reactor can be seen in the background.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

The second chest is directly opposite the first one, sitting on the edge of the area.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

How to get all Cliffside Storehouse chests in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

There are three chests at Cliffside Storehouse and you'll need to keep your eyes peeled for them as these ones are quite well hidden.

To find the first and second chest, enter the Cache area and follow the path to your left. While following this path, look to your right until you come to an opening between the shipping containers where you can see a stack of them in the center.

The first chest is sitting on top of the haphazard stack of shipping containers and the second one is on the floor between the red shipping container and the crane wheel.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

To find the third chest, head back to the entrance to the Cache area and keep walking forwards on the main path while looking to your right. You should see a stack of shipping containers that have made a small cave-like area. The chest is on the right side of this area and its likely you'll need to walk inside this 'cave' to see it clearly.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

That's it for now though! If you're after more Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth content, check out our page showing you how to get the Tonberry King's Crown or our Fort Condor explainer to get you through this Junon mini-game.