Knowing how to get the Gongaga Chocobo in FF7 Rebirth is a bit confusing when you first get to this lush jungle region, especially when you find the ranch but can't rent one!

You'll also need this Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Chocobo to reach some of the region's Chocobo Stops. Remember to repair the Chocobo Stop when you find one so you can use them for fast travel .

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to get the Gongaga Chocobo in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and all of the Gongaga Chocobo Stop locations too.

How to get the Gongaga Chocobo in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

To get the Gongaga Chocobo in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth you need to follow the main story quests until you get back from the Gongaga Reactor. It's quite a big chunk of story to get through, but once you've completed it you'll automatically be given the Gongaga Chocobo Fango as part of it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Your Gongaga Chocobo can use Mushrooms to launch themselves high into the air and over vast distances. They can also ride tree roots and fallen trees like they're grind rails, two very handy abilities for navigating the Gongaga Jungle terrain.

All Gongaga Chocobo Stop locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Here are all of the Gongaga Chocobo Stop locations in Final Fantasy7 Rebirth we've found so far:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

You will need the Gongaga Chocobo to get to some of these locations to unlock the stops there as the terrain is quite tricky.

