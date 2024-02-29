All Wheelie locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Finding all of the Wheelie locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is one of the tasks you need to complete to get access to the stunning beach in Costa del Sol.

However, finding the Wheelies is just part of this Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth task, as you then need to drive them to their designated parking areas to register them as returned.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to find all the Wheelies in Costa del Sol in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth as well as the correct parking locations.

All Yellow Wheelie locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

There are two Yellow Wheelies to return in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

The first Yellow Wheelie can be found just outside of Run Wild. The second Yellow Wheelie can be found outside of the Weapon Vendor's shop near the Costa del Sol dancers that start Costa del Amor.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Yellow Wheelie parking location in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The Yellow Wheelie parking location in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth can be found opposite the Materia Vendor near the Costa del Sol dancers.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

All Blue Wheelie locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

There are also two Blue Wheelies to return in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

The first Blue Wheelie can be found beside a Palm Tree opposite Maghnata Books. The second Blue Wheelie can be found outside the Royal Court Hotel, opposite the beachside Changing Booths.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Blue Wheelie parking location in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The Blue Wheelie parking location in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth can be found beside the main entrance to the Costa del Sol beach.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

All Red Wheelie locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Finally, there are two Red Wheelies to return in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

The first Red Wheelie can be found opposite Maghnata Books. The second Red Wheelie is outside the Royal Court Hotel, opposite the Beachside Changing Booths and very close to where you found the second Blue Wheelie earlier.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Red Wheelie parking location in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The Red Wheelie parking location in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is by the bridge near the Rent-a-Bird Stables, exactly where you began this minigame.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

All you need to do now is report back to the vendor by the Red Wheelie parking lot to complete this minigame and get your Companion Card.

