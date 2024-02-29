Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth refurbishment material locations

Refurbishment materials at ziplines in the Corel region are required to complete the first part of Johnny's 'The Saga of the Seaside Inn' side quest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

While you only need to find four refurbishment materials to progress to the next part of the quest, you need to find all refurbishment material locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth to get a three-star quest completion rating.

All refurbishment material locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

We've got more details and pictures below, but at a glance, here's a map picture of where to find all refurbishment material locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

All zipline locations with refurbishment materials. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Refurbishment materials are all found at the top of ziplines, so if you see one in the distance, head to its highest point and you'll find a stack of wood right by the edge - this is a refurbishment material.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth refurbishment material location 1

The first refurbishment material location is directly opposite the Johnny duo that gave you the quest, on top of the zipline in the wooden tower west of a Remnawave Tower.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth refurbishment material location 2

From the first location, follow the wooden walkway to the next zipline to find the second refurbishment material location in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth refurbishment material location 3

From the second location, take the zipline down and climb the rocks on the right, then follow the northernmost road up to the abandoned factory. Look right at the entrance to the abandoned factory and climb the ladder past the broken red platform to find the third refurbishment material location.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth refurbishment material location 4

Next, take the abandoned factory zipline down and look left to spot another zipline. Climb up the rocks on the right side of its highest point, then climb the yellow ledges. Turn right after climbing the ledges to spot the fourth refurbishment material location.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth refurbishment material location 5

From the last location, turn around and go up the stairs, then take a left to find the next refurbishment material location on top of the zipline you previously spied below.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth refurbishment material location 6

Take the zipline by the fifth location down, then head up the northern road until you see a hill with a building atop it in the distance. Take the path up this hill to find the Training Gym, then turn left to the next zipline and sixth refurbishment material location in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth refurbishment material location 7

Now head back to the Training Gym and instead of taking a left, turn right to go up another path to find the seventh refurbishment material location on top of another zipline.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth refurbishment material location 8

The final refurbishment material is located in the Twilight Hill Cache area, near a Remnawave Tower in the southwestern area of this part of Corel.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

To get here, slide down the zipline from the seventh material location, then take the main road south until you will see the final zipline in the distance when the Remnawave Tower comes into view. Make your way towards the hill with the high zipline to find Twilight Hill, then follow the path to the zipline's location tp pick up the final materials.

Now that you have all eight refurbishment materials, head back to the Johnny duo at Costa Falls to turn in your resources and continue his quest.